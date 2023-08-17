Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bookworm has escaped a hefty fine after returning a book 86 years late.

The library said the book, a collection of three plays by writer Hugh Quinn, was recently returned “slightly past its due date.” The library then asked their online followers to guess the year it was checked out.

Over 60 followers guessed a year in the comments section, but they had to wait until the next day before learning the correct answer.

In the follow-up post, a Vancouver Public Library, Canada spokesperson, said: “We shared an old book from our collection that was recently returned to us. You made your guesses as to what year this book was last checked out.

“There were many great and educated guesses, yet still no one has identified the exact year.

“It was... Drum roll… 1937.”

The library added: “Thank you to everyone who participated. Enjoy this wonderful little glimpse back in time.”

Luckily for the patron, the library scrapped late fees a year ago, so they just avoided a hefty fine for returning the book 86 years late.

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

One local said: “That’s why books are so magical, here we are 86 years later talking about it.”

“A real treasure. I want to smell it,” someone else admitted, while another follower wrote: “Wow and amazing. I am glad that this book made its way back to the library.”

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

Another curious follower added: “Amazing. What did the library look like at that time? How many locations were there?”

A Vancouver Public Library spokesperson replied: “At that point, VPL was located at what is now our Carnegie Branch.”

Last month, a book was returned to a US library 120 years overdue. An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by James Clerk Maxwell was checked out in 1903.

The book was discovered by Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books and printed resources at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Plein said the book still had the checkout card in it and was not marked as withdrawn, meaning it is still owned by the library in question.

The book was returned to the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts State. New Bedford librarian Jodi Goodman said: “It’s not often you get a book back after 100 years of circulation.”

She added that the library will not be looking to collect late fees on the overdue book.