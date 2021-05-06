Life begins in your forties, according to poll

Life really does begin in your forties – with holidays, friendships and fitness all better than in previous years.

A survey of 2,000 adults aged 40 and over found four in 10 believe they are more ‘adventurous’ in their fifth decade – trying new things like sports, activities and hobbies.

Just under half also reported better, healthier friendships in their 40s than the ones they had in their 20s and 30s, due to having a greater understanding of others.

Many also found themselves exercising more, to offset the natural changes that occur during the ageing process.

Meanwhile, several 40-somethings admit to prioritising holidays more now, than ever before.

Rebecca Phipps, spokesperson for Camping in the Forest, said: “It’s great to see that those over 40 are spending more time outdoors and experiencing new hobbies and activities more than ever before.

“Some people still have a misconception that once you get to a certain age, you aren’t interested in exploring and discovering new things, but our research shows that this absolutely isn’t the case.

“No matter what age you are, camping is a great way to get outside, reconnect with nature and most importantly, have fun.”

The research also found a few of those over 40 find themselves entering more sporting events than they did in previous decades.

Just under four in 10 believe their general happiness is much higher now than at any other point in their lifetime, while a few have seen more career success – including promotions, pay rises and landing their dream jobs.

Others have started to take better care of their diet and pay more attention to what they were eating after their 40th birthday.

The study found in normal times, the average 40-year-old loves holidays and will go on four holidays a year – two short breaks, and two longer trips.

When it comes to keeping fit, the typical 40-something will exercise for an hour and 41 minutes each week and spend another hour and 44 minutes on their hobbies.

They’ll walk around in the great outdoors for an hour and 50 minutes, and spend one hour and seven minutes in the pub.

Some said they also feel more confident in their body now than they did when they were younger.

SWNS