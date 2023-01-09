Life coach reveals what these common texting styles say about your personality

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A professional life coach has examined three of the most common texting styles and shared what they could ultimately mean about your personality.

Francesca, @francescapsychology, frequently shares videos on TikTok about everyday forms of communication, such as one’s body language, inner thoughts, or casual conversations. In a recent clip, the life coach, who received her BS in psychology at the City University in London, looked at the three different ways in which people textand what those styles can say about a personality.

She kicked off by saying that texters who are “always finishing the conversation” are most likely worried about being “abandoned”.

“Even if it’s just with a like or an emoji,” she explained. “And you always reply to everything the other person says, then you’re hypersensitive to others and probably have a fear of abandonment.”

For the second texting style, Francesca looked at those who send “a bunch of short messages instead of a long paragraph.”

“You probably have a short attention span and aren’t focused,” she claimed about these texters. “You’re probably Gen Z as well.”

She concluded her video by discussing the third group of texters: people who “use a bunch of emojis” Francesca says this type of texting most likely means that “you’re very animated and extroverted as a person”.

As of 9 January, the video has more than 345,700 views, with TikTok users in the comments agreeing with and poking fun at Fracesca’s perspective on texting.

“‘Fear of abandonment,’ that’s me,” one wrote, while another added: “‘You’re prolly gen Z as well’, that was personal.”

A third person said: “What if I’m all three of those?”

On the other hand, some viewers expressed that even though they have these texting styles, they don’t feel like it reveals much about their personalities.

“[I do] number one cuz I feel bad when I leave people on read/seen,” one wrote.

“First one, nope, I just like to have the last word,” another added. “Third one, nope, I’m highly introverted and texts are the bit of decency I have to talk with others.”

Some people noted that the way they text depends on who they’re texting, one of which said: “I tend to return the same energy of the text I got. They give [a] short text, I’ll reply short. they give emojis, I do it too.”

Alongside Francesca, there are publications focused on mental health that have also studied common texting practices. According to VeryWellMind, an evidence-based site that provides information on one’s emotional well-being, long texts aren’t necessarily the best way to communicate.

“Sending long texts can be annoying to the people on the receiving end, especially if they’re busy at work or trying to complete a project,” the publication writes.”

The site also notes that there are still “circumstances” where “in-depth conversations can be had over text,” as long as texting is your “primary form of communication”.

The Independent has contacted Francesca for comment.