How to perfect lighting in the home

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

When it comes to decorating, furnishing and the finer details in your home, lighting can sometimes get lost when you’re arranging and artfully placing your prized pieces.

Not always considered on the list of priorities, it can sometimes take a back seat.

As Anjelica Delfino, paint & interiors specialist at Valspar Paint points out, it’s not until the house has been lived in for some time that you understand the importance of lighting – and how it can completely transform a space.

Luckily, updating your lighting doesn’t have to be a time-consuming or expensive task, underlines Delfino. “A few small updates can dramatically transform a home, and there are plenty of ways to do this that are simple, effective and timeless.”

Here, she shares some top tips for all styles and aesthetics…

Directional decorating

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Lighting can have a big impact on the way colour looks in a room, and as natural light changes throughout the day, so will the appearance of the colour.

“Therefore, before deciding on a colour scheme, check which way the room and windows are facing,” advises Delfino.

She says you’ll need to paint according to how much light the room will get, as it will look completely different depending on the sun.

“This is especially true, not just for colours, but for tonal choices and whether you opt for warmer or cooler tones is really important.”

Old-school chandeliers

open image in gallery Chandeliers lend a luxe element to any space (Alamy/PA)

For those looking to embrace authenticity and regal country living, Delfino suggests looking for a couple of statement chandeliers that can take over the focal point of a large, communal room.

“This adds a touch of mood lighting to the room for ambience, and also completely changes the feel of the room with one simple swap.

“Shop second-hand for an authentically vintage chandelier.”

Create ambiance

open image in gallery (Valspar/PA)

The perfect lighting isn’t just about creating more light in a space, or decorating with lamps – it’s also about changing the mood of the room, says Delfino.

“For a warm and cosy feel, consider adding fairy lights and candles – this works particularly well in gardens and bathrooms.

“Be careful when adding fairy lights to a bedroom or living room as it can look quite young,” she warns.

Depending on your budget and style, she says small, warm-toned wall lamps work well too, if string lighting isn’t your thing.

Small spaces

When it comes to achieving the perfect lighting in a smaller space, the lighter the better, notes Delfino. “Brighter walls are reflective and create an airy, open vibe, which is ideal for small bedrooms, bathrooms or offices.

“Soft whites and creamy colours are the perfect paint palette to maximise your space, and going lighter on wall trims and mouldings makes the walls appear further away, too.”

Adding pale shades of colour also works well in smaller rooms and can still help to bring in natural light, she continues. “Add decorative lamps and multiple small lights, rather than one large light, to enhance the space even further.”

Smoke and mirrors

open image in gallery (Valspar/PA)

The addition of mirrors is also a fantastic way to create the illusion of a bigger, lighter space, observes Delfino.

“Mirrors reflect light and bounce it back into the room to keep it bright, and reflecting the view tricks the eye into seeing a larger space than there really is.

“Strategically place mirrors of all shapes and sizes based on where you need some extra light – rather than just where you want to put a mirror.”

Lighting needs layers

As Delfino points out, the ideal source of light for each room in the home, is in fact, three…

“Layering lighting in this way is one of the best tricks to achieve perfect lighting.

“It’s balanced, cohesive and provides homeowners with a few options for light depending on the mood or occasion.

“These lights can be added to emphasise certain areas of the room, or to take the focus away from other parts too.”

Check the scales

open image in gallery (Valspar/PA)

“The important thing about lighting is that it shouldn’t overpower a room, instead it should complement it,” says Delfino.

“The rest of the decor should still be noticeable, and actually enhanced by the lighting in the room.”

She continues: “Poor reflections and shadows can make the design of a room look totally different and mismatched.”

Check the length, height and brightness of a light before adding it to the design of the room, advises Delfino, and make sure it’s first and foremost, complimentary.