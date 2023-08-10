Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian influencer Lil Tay is reportedly alive, according to a statement allegedly issued by her family.

In a statement toTMZ on 10 August, Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, said she and her brother Jason Tian are both alive and that her Instagram account was hacked, after a since-deleted post shared to the account claimed they had “passed”.

The clarification came one day after a post was shared to her Instagram, which was not signed and offered no explanation about how or when the “deaths” occurred.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the statement to TMZ read. “It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

According to the publication, she also addressed the statement on Instagram and said that her account was hacked, with a third party allegedly sharing false information about her.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” the statement continued. “My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’”

The Canadian influencer went on to express her gratitude for Meta, noting that the social media company helped her get her Instagram back and deleted the allegedly false statement.

The statement came after a mysterious Instagram post had also emerged, claiming that both Lil Tay and her brother were “not dead”. The post, which was shared by the account @termanii.__, was posted on Thursday morning, and claimed that Lil Tay had been revoked access to her official Instagram account.

Speaking to The Independent on 9 August, Harry Tsang, Lil Tay’s last known manager, said that after the initial statement about her “death” was released on Instagram, he’d “been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation”. However, he said he could not confirm or deny the accuracy of the now-deleted Instagram post.

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed,” he said.

He continued: “In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritise accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions.”

Lil Tay’s father, Christian Hope, also told Insider on 9 August that he could not comment on the post and declined to confirm that his daughter had died.

The police department in Vancouver, where the family was believed to be living, also said that it was “not aware” of death reports for the influencer or her brother.

“As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating,” the department said in a statement to The Independent.

In addition, Insider reported that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county medical examiner did not have any information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope.

The Independent has contacted Tsang and Lil Tay’s father for comment.