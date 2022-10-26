Lili Reinhart reveals why she doesn’t think she’ll be ‘invited back’ to Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lili Reinhart has revealed why she doesn’t think she’ll be invited to the upcoming Met Gala, with the actor referencing comments she made about Kim Kardashian after this year’s event.

While speaking with W Magazine, the 26-year-old actor claimed that she may not make another appearance at the fashion extravaganza due to the remarks she made about a “certain someone”, referring to Kardashian. Reinhart publicly critcised Kardashian’s diet and weight loss routine in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress after the May event.

“But after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back,” the Riverdale star explained. “I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

At the Vogue event in May, Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit in her Met Gala gown, which was previously worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang to President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

In an interview with the publication before the gala, the reality star opened up about her diet and exercise routine at the time, explaining: “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

The Skims founder’s weight loss regime was met with criticism from multiple celebrities, including Reinhart, who called the diet “so wrong” and “f***ed on 100s of levels”.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

Reinhart also defended her remarks on her Twitter, explaining that she made them in order to address the “toxic behaviour” she’s seen in her business.

“I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention,” she wrote. “I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behaviour in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay.”

In her interview with W Magazine, she emphaised how much she values her social media accounts and how important it is for her to share her candid thoughts.

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” the Look Both Ways star explained. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”

In June, Kardashian defended her weight loss method and compared it to one that an actor might follow before taking on a movie role.

“To me it was like: ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role,” she told the New York Times. “It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”