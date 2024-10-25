Lily Allen claims selling feet pics on OnlyFans earns her more than Spotify streams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lily Allen said her side hustle selling pictures of her feet on OnlyFans has become more lucrative than her Spotify streams.

In July, the “Smile” singer launched her feet-centric page on OnlyFans – a website used for sex work and explicit images – after discovering she was highly ranked on WikiFeet.

On Friday (October 25), Allen hit back at a negative comment about her OnlyFans on X/Twitter after sharing a link to her page.

“Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this,” the comment read.

“Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” Allen replied. “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Allen’s OnlyFans page currently costs subscribers $10 per month, bringing her around $10,000 monthly based on her reported numbers. Meanwhile, Spotify’s 2023 data reveals only an estimated 66,000 artists earned $10,000 or more in streaming royalties over the year.

Lily Allen reveals she makes more from OnlyFans than Spotify ( Getty Images for Giorgio Armani )

According to the data tracking site kworb.net, Allen’s daily Spotify streams reached roughly 851,623 as of October 17, 2023. If accurate, these figures suggest Allen’s Spotify revenue would be about $4,077 daily, allocated as follows: $3,239 to the copyright owner for sound recording royalties, $336 for mechanical royalties that are paid to the publisher and songwriter, and $503 for performance royalties.

On an episode of herMiss Me? podcast, the 39-year-old recalled to her co-host Miquita Olivier how her OnlyFans page came about.

“I have a lady that comes and does my nails,” she told Oliver. “They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

She also recalled how her husband, Stranger Things’David Harbour, reacted to her feet side hustle.

“Yeah... he thinks it’s great,” she said. “At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

She first advertised her account on her Instagram Stories on July 2 with a video of her bare feet resting beside a fountain in Italy. Alongside a link to her OnlyFans profile, she wrote: “La dolce feeta.”