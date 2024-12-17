Lily-Rose Depp offers rare glimpse into her relationship with brother Jack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lily-Rose Depp has reflected on her bond with her younger brother, Jack Depp.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 16), the Nosferatu star revealed that she and her brother had a shared love over classic monster tales while they were growing up.

“I was always a fan of the Dracula tale,” she told Fallon. “My brother and I were obsessed with Abbott and Costello as kids, and, you know, they have a whole, like, Meet the Monsters series.”

Legendary comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello left an impression on the Depp siblings, particularly their Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein episode featuring actor Bela Lugosi.

“My brother was three or four at the time and he started dressing up like Dracula and doing these kind of really serious line readings of the lines,” the 25-year-old actor recalled. “So in a way, I grew up as, like, the older sister to Dracula.”

Lily-Rose Depp candidly reflects on her and her brother’s shared love for monster movies ( AFP via Getty Images )

Now, Lily-Rose stars in Robert Eggers’s upcoming adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, titled Nosferatu, which hits theaters in the U.S. on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere during her appearance, she explained how the film brought back fond memories of her 22-year-old brother. “When I got the opportunity to audition for this movie, I thought, ‘How full circle,’” she said. “Maybe I’ll get some cool points with my bro.”

According to the Idol star, Jack has already seen the movie and he approves. “He saw the movie. He loved the movie,” she shared. “It’s the tale of a 19th-century young woman who is haunted by this ancient vampire, and from this connection follows a lot of chaos and a great story.”

Lily-Rose and Jack Depp are the only two children of former couple Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. While their daughter has built a thriving career in Hollywood, their son has chosen a quieter life out of the spotlight and does not have public social media accounts.

For the past two years, he has reportedly been working at L’Area, a Lebanese restaurant in Paris. “Jack is a great guy,” restaurant owner Edouard Chueke told the Daily Mail in an interview published December 7. “He keeps out of the limelight but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen.”

Back in 2014, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told The Philippine Daily Inquirer that Jack has a talent for drawing and music, but has not shown a desire to pursue acting. He told the outlet: “Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

However, Jack did have a minor role alongside his sister in the 2016 film Yoga Hosers.