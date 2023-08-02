Lindsay Lohan reveals the sweet gift Jamie Lee Curtis gave newborn baby boy Luai

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has thanked Jamie Lee Curtis for giving a sweet gift to her newborn baby Luai.

Curtis and Lohan starred in the 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday together, playing a mother and daughter who are forced to see the other’s perspective when they mysteriously wake up in each others’ bodies.

In an Instagram Story shared on Monday (1 August), Lohan shared a video of 10 books and a blanket that Curtis had bought for her first child, a newborn baby boy whom Lohan welcomed with husband Bader Shammas in July.

“Thank you so much Jamie!” Lohan, 37, said in the video, showing a spread of children’s books that Curtis sent for Luai, including ones written by the actor herself, who is a children’s author.

Since playing mother and daughter two decades ago, Lohan and Curtis have remained close. Curtis has previously expressed her delight at the arrival of Lohan’s child on social media.

Celebrating the birth announcement last month by posting a throwback picture with Lohan, Curtis wrote on Instagram: “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother.”

“Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” she continued.

Earlier this year, Curtis posted a selection of pictures of Lohan at what appeared to be her baby shower.

Lindsay Lohan thanks Jamie Lee Curtis for gift to newborn baby Luai (Instagram / Lindsay Lohan)

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” the Academy Award winner wrote in the caption. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Last month, the Parent Trap star revealed that she turned to Curtis for some parenting advice.

During an interview with Allure, Lohan noted that as she is trying to find a balance between her career and family, she turned to Curtis for words of wisdom, as a fellow working mother.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” she said. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’.”

It comes as Curtis recently opened up about supporting her own daughter against transphobic hate.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actor has been a fierce supporter of transgender rights ever since her daughter Ruby came out as trans in 2020.

In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, Curtis said: “People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am.’”

“And my job is to say, ‘Welcome home,’” Curtis continued. “I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t. And there are those people.”