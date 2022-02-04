Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she and her fiancé, Bader Shammas, are in the midst of planning their wedding.

Back in November, Lohan, 35, announced her engagement to Shammas in an Instagram post, which included photos of her wearing a ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.

While speaking with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay on February 4, Lohan opened up about some of her wedding plans.

“What kind of bride do you think you’ll be?” Lindsay asked. “Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I’m not going to call you a bridezilla, I’m not going to do that.”

In response, The Mean Girls star noted that she’s “not at all like that” and is more “low-key” when it comes to organising events.

“Even on my birthday, I always want to make sure that everyone else is good, and then I will be okay,” Lohan explained. “I’ll be more like that.”

“I’m looking at destinations,” she added. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress.”

She emphasised that things are all being done “in time” and within the proper “pace” for her.

“I want to do things right and I want to pace everything,” Lohan said. “But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so.”

Lindsay then asked the actress if she was going to have a “dress or dresses.” Lohan responded with, “take a guess?...dresses.”

The former Bachelorette agreed with Lohan, acknowledging how fun an “outfit change” is at a wedding. Lohan said that this was “the best part.”

Rumours about Lohan’s relationship status first sparked back in February 2020. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lohan shared a photo of a group of friends, with a caption that said “ lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader.”

After this post, Lohan has kept her dating life ever wraps, as the first photos she posted on Instagram of Shammas were the ones in honour of their engagement.

However, in April 2020, Lohan’s mother, Dina, revealed that her daughter was in a relationship.

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” she said told Us Weekly. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life [she will].”