A woman has sparked a debate after claiming that she’s using her LinkedIn account as a dating platform.

Candice, who goes by the username @candi.licious, shared a recent video to TikTok about why she’s using the employment-focused social media platform as a dating app. She went on to praise some of the filters on LinkedIn’s search bar, which gives users the opportunity to search for individuals based on the schools they attended and their careers.

“The filters! Number one, I can filter for an education - MBA, baby,” she said. “Number two, I can filter by industry. I’m looking at doctor, lawyer, finance bro.”

She also explained how LinkedIn users can find people based on the “country” they are in, which she said was “very important”. Candice then poked fun at one thing she didn’t like about using LinkedIn for dating: Profiles don’t specify height.

“Unfortunately, I’m unable to filter by height,” she said. “But at least there are very good looking photos, that I can kind of do some height analysis on.”

Candice, who’s based in Singapore, continued to praise LinkedIn in the caption of her TikTok video, writing: “I’m looking for A-grade men and @linkedin has A-grade filters!”

She also noted that she’s using LinkedIn as part of her effort to try 10 dating apps for 10 weeks.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 895,000 views. In the comments, many people were quick to applaud Candice’s dating approach, while claiming that there are benefits of looking at someone’s LinkedIn profile.

“Teach me how to approach them,” one comment reads, while another quipped: “Don’t leave out the tech guys.”

“I checked my then-boyfriend’s LinkedIn page after we met through Tinder. We are married now. LOL,” a third wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with Candice’s approach, as some viewers claimed it was “unprofessional” to use LinkedIn as a dating app.

“Thanks for making me aware. This is unprofessional. Imagine joining a corporation just to find a husband. It can be reported,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s just so creepy. A decent guy will reject you if you reach out to them using LinkedIn as a dating app,” another wrote.

Many people also claimed that the video was proof of a double standard, with some alleging that men would be hit with criticism if they made a video about using LinkedIn as a dating app.

“Is this a joke? There are so many women complaining about men doing the same thing. Why is it okay for you to do this?” one viewer wrote.

“Men have been called out for doing this,” another added. “This isn’t cool. It’s a professional platform. Not cool.”

Candice later shared a follow-up video about using LinkedIn for dating, where she joked about her use of the platform.

“Ever since I posted on TikTok that I’m using LinkedIn to find my next date - anytime anyone adds me on LinkedIn now - I think to myself: Are they asking to connect with me for romantic reasons or business reasons?” she said. “I think I’ve unleashed the beast.”

The Independent has contacted Candice for comment.

Speaking to The Independent, a representative for LinkedIn issued a statement about individuals who use the platform as a dating app, saying: “LinkedIn is a professional community and we encourage our members to engage in meaningful, authentic conversations. This includes light-hearted content, as long as it stays within the professional realm and does not violate our community policies. Romantic advances and harassment of any form is a violation of our rules, and our policies include detailed examples that show what kind of content does not belong on LinkedIn. Members can report any instances of harassment on LinkedIn and signal to us that such behavior is unwanted, allowing us to take action.”

This isn’t the first time someone has sparked a debate about dating through LinkedIn. In February, TikTok user Hannah Harmelin went viral when she shared a screenshot of the flirty message a business student sent her via LinkedIn messenger to ask her out.

“Skipping the line on a dating app and coming straight to you,” the message read. “Aggressive move, ikik [I know I know]. Life’s too short not to go for what I am highly interested in. Happy to connect regardless of your openness to meet.”

There were mixed responses on TikTok to his message, with some claiming that the man’s energy was “attractive,” while others said that they use their LinkedIn accounts to “further [their] careers, not find a hookup”.