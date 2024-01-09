Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after separation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after they announced their separation.

According to court documents obtained by People, the 56-year-old filed for a dissolution of marriage on 8 January 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She listed their date of separation as 7 October 2020. The longtime couple shocked the public after revealing in a joint statement that they were separating in January 2022.

At the time, the couple said in their joint statement: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

”We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” they added.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they concluded. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

In the divorce filing, Bonet reportedly asked the court for joint child custody as well as no spousal support for either party. The 44-year-old Aquaman star and Bonet share two children – daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

The couple first began dating after being introduced by friends at a jazz club in 2005. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa recalled his first date with Bonet, “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he shared. “I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

The pair wound up sharing a Guinness and grits at Cafe 101 in New York City. “We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he said. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Iolani, on 21 July 2007. The Game of Thrones alum reportedly wanted to honour his Hawaiian roots with their daughter’s middle name, Iolani, which means “royal hawk.” The following year, they welcomed their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf on 15 December 2008. For their son’s name, they also selected names that paid tribute to Momoa’s Hawaiian heritage, with Nakoa meaning “warrior.”

“Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother,” Momoa gushed to People about his wife and children in 2017. “It’s real love. Seeing them grow, learning from them, teaching them … it’s just the greatest thing in the world.”

After 12 years and two children together, the couple decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2017, but five years later, they announced their separation in January 2022. Despite all that was going on, Momoa reportedly made an appearance at The Batman premiere the following month to show his support for Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

At the time, he gushed about his former stepdaughter, “I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family [as Zoë].”

His appearance at the premiere led outlets to speculate that Bonet and Momoa had rekindled their relationship, but the Aquaman actor quickly shut down those rumours during a red-carpet interview with Access Hollywood. “We’re not back together. We’re family,” he clarified to the outlet. “We have two beautiful children together.”