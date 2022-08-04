Lisa Riley says she went back to work too soon after loss of fiancé’s mother
‘When nana passed, I shouldn’t have gone back to work so quickly,’ actor wrote
Lisa Riley has admitted that she went back to filming ITV’s Emmerdale too soon after the death of her fiancé Al’s mother.
The 46-year-old actor, who plays the role of Mandy Dingle in the show, said that she went back to work before the funeral and admitted it was the wrong thing to do.
Al’s mother died at the age of 79 earlier this year.
“It has been a treacherous time and it’s still very raw in the family,” Riley told The Mirror. “In hindsight, when Nana passed I shouldn’t have gone back to work so quickly.
“But what I wanted to do was carry on regardless, and I had to really dig deep to shoot the scenes. I now realise it was the wrong thing to do before the funeral.
“I have spoken openly before about how my parents’ mums both died young and how I always called Al’s mum, Nana,” she added.
Riley also shared how Al’s mum “sadly lost her battle with cancer and it’s been horrible.
“The worst thing for me is when you see someone at the end in palliative care. It was identical to my own mum and it brought all those memories back. Al’s mum was like a second mum to me and we were all incredibly close.”
Riley portrayed Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale between 1995 and 2001, and again from 2019.
She revealed that the cast and crew over at ITV supported her and “have been beyond amazing”.
“I can’t even put into words how much their love and support has meant to me,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies