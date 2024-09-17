Woman banned from TikTok over controversial weight loss posts speaks out

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Influencer Liv Schmidt has candidly spoken out following her impromptu ban from TikTok after she posted several controversial weight loss videos.

The 22-year-old social media star, known for her “What I eat in a day” videos and “Skinny girl essential” suggestions, amassed thousands of followers on TikTok after cultivating a community of working women obsessed with maintaining their weight. From her curated Amazon storefront stocked with dietary supplements, ankle weights and protein powders, to countless videos underscoring tips and tricks for avoiding weight gain, Schmidt’s brand has mainly been built around body image – though she’s not a certified nutritionist or health expert.

While the young professional has maintained a large following, many viewers online have found her content to be not only controversial but majorly triggering. On Reddit, anonymous users confessed to reporting her TikTok account multiple times for violating community guidelines with “disordered eating” posts. Others have accused her of “rage baiting,” posting videos with the purpose of upsetting and frustrating netizens to boost her profile views.

“I want better for our youth,” one Reddit user wrote, insinuating her content was “dangerous” for young TikTokers who may look up to her as a role model.

Following her ban from TikTok last week, Schmidt expressed her confusion over the sudden block in a recent interview withThe Wall Street Journal. While a representative for TikTok had listed “community guideline violations” as the cause for Schmidt’s account removal, the influencer argued that she was trying to create a “genuine” space.

Speaking to the WSJ, Schmidt admitted that she’s aware of how easy it is to fall victim to societal pressures surrounding body image and appearance. For her, attending the University of Arizona as a college student amplified her own insecurities.

“If you look around and every single person around you is blonde and skinny, you’re gonna definitely feel more peer pressure to fit into that stereotype,” she told the outlet. Now, Schmidt considers her “personal aesthetic” as “skinny,” whether she was influenced by her college environment or not.

For the most part, Schmidt’s desire to “save America from obesity 1 person @ a time” – as indicated in her now-deleted TikTok bio, according to the WSJ – stems from her former struggle with feeling confident in her body. Although she acknowledged that the topic of weight loss may be “touchy,” she claimed she’s motivated to share based on her own experiences.

“Weight is a touchy topic, but that’s what the viewers want,” she noted. “A lot of people want to know what people eat. I’m honest about how it is hard work.” When asked why she believes her content has been “successful” on the app, Schmidt said: “I don’t have any food off-limits. I’m not dairy-free. I’m not vegan. I’m not gluten-free. I’m not a health freak.”

However, her critics have argued against her rhetoric. Many users have described her content – such as her “How to stay slim in a 9 to 5” and “How to avoid the Freshman 15” videos – as well as her Skinny Group Community Chat, which costs $9.99 per month in subscription fees, as “wild” and “sickening.”

“There’s not a single day where I don’t thank God that I didn’t download TikTok until I was in my 20s and that I went through my teen years during that six-year period in the mid-2010s, where openly pro-ED rhetoric in the media was looked down upon,” one honest Reddit user confessed.

To Schmidt, the negative noise surrounding her doesn’t matter. In fact, she’s already created a new account after being banned from TikTok. “We all have the option to follow and block any content we want,” she said.

