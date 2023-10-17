Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Live gigs are the top occasions adults choose to spend their money on, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults who attend live events found they prefer a concert (63 per cent) over theatre shows (14 per cent).

In fact, 43 per cent would happily sack off a night in the pub with pals in favour of a gig and one in 10 would even miss a friend’s wedding.

While 80 per cent said the music scene is a very important factor for living in any city, highlighting the significance live shows have on city dwellers.

It also emerged as many as 88 per cent said live music experiences positively impact their mental health.

The research was commissioned by mobility super app FREENOW, which is supporting the future of live music through its ‘Ride for Music’ campaign by donating £1 per ride to the Music Venue Trust - all passengers need to do is ‘opt in’ to ensure the donation is made, at no extra cost.

In support of the campaign Ed Sheeran, said: “Like so many musicians, I started out playing in grassroots music venues.

“They are such a vital part of the music ecosystem. Without them, I definitely would not have had the chance to hone my craft and become the artist I am today.

“I applaud the Ride for Music campaign and hope it raises loads of money for the Music Venue Trust, who work tirelessly to both protect and promote these wonderful spaces.”

The study found 68 per cent of those surveyed have been hit by the cost of living crisis, impacting the number of events they’ve attended so far this year.

As a result, Music Venue Trust’s latest report revealed 16 per cent of grassroots music venues will close by the end of 2023 – with 125 venues having closed their doors for good in the last year.

Michelle de Maat for FREENOW UK, which is committing to a minimum donation of £200,000, said: “Music has such a positive impact on people’s lives and on their mental wellbeing, so supporting live music and preserving venues is key to making city life more vibrant for all.

“By contributing to the resilience of these vital spaces during such challenging times, we aim to ensure that the stages remain lit and artists have a place to showcase their talent.

“Ultimately, this supports our users, drivers and all those who rely on these exceptional venues and a thriving nightlife throughout the country.”

It also emerged 84 per cent enjoy discovering new music through the gigs they go to.

And almost two thirds of respondents prefer a feeling of intimacy in the shows they attend, preferring to watch acts in smaller venues compared to 24 per cent who would rather see a well-known performer in a bigger venue.

But 48 per cent had no idea that grassroot music venues are closing down.

The study also revealed that 62 per cent have booked tickets to see a show off-the-cuff, and 80 per cent like the idea of attending an impromptu gig in the heart of a city.

Although 48 per cent struggle to act spontaneously, potentially missing out on a number of live music opportunities.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found the typical concert buff has been to nearly four gigs this year, with three planned for the remainder of 2023.

Mark Davyd, founder and CEO of Music Venue Trust, added: “FREENOW’s Ride for Music initiative gives every music fan in the UK an opportunity to play a role in directly supporting grassroots music venues.

“People can make a genuine difference helping to prevent venue closures, support artists, crew and staff – becoming part of the solution and helping the whole music and night-time economy.”

Live events people spend their money on: