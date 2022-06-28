Lizzo says Beyonce helped her with her depression

Beyonce’s uplifting music was Lizzo’s “North Star” when she battled with depression, the “About Damn Time” singer has revealed.

Lizzo, 34, appeared in an episode of James Corden’s popular series Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday and opened up about the impact that Beyonce has had on her.

She said: “When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool, when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me.

“I would feel that my life was going to be better, there’s hope for me. When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to ‘B’Day’ on repeat and I was like, I’m gonna be a singer.”

Lizzo, whose given name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, previously spoke about her experience with dropping out of college and having to live out of her car for six months.

But Beyonce’s music helped the “Good As Hell” star discover what she wanted to do with her own artistry.

“The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music,” she told Corden. “She is my North Star.”

The singer said that she named her flute, an instrument she has been playing since she was 12, Sasha Floot after being inspired by Beyonce’s alter-ego Sasha Fierce.

After Lizzo said she had never met Beyonce, Corden pulled his phone out and suggested they call the iconic diva.

But he later admitted: “I’m joking, there’s no way I’ve got her phone number.”

Lizzo also revealed during the interview that she has “pissed a few family members off” by using cuss words in her songs and performing in revealing costumes while on stage.

She also often posts nearly-nude snaps of herself on Instagram with empowering messages for her 12.6 million followers.

The pop star said: “My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He’ll call my mum and say, ‘Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on’.”