<p>Lizzo (left) and Beyonce</p>

Lizzo (left) and Beyonce

(Getty)

Lizzo says Beyonce helped her with her depression

‘She is my North Star,’ the pop star says

Kate Ng
Tuesday 28 June 2022 11:29
Comments

Beyonce’s uplifting music was Lizzo’s “North Star” when she battled with depression, the “About Damn Time” singer has revealed.

Lizzo, 34, appeared in an episode of James Corden’s popular series Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday and opened up about the impact that Beyonce has had on her.

She said: “When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool, when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me.

“I would feel that my life was going to be better, there’s hope for me. When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to ‘B’Day’ on repeat and I was like, I’m gonna be a singer.”

Lizzo, whose given name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, previously spoke about her experience with dropping out of college and having to live out of her car for six months.

Recommended

But Beyonce’s music helped the “Good As Hell” star discover what she wanted to do with her own artistry.

“The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music,” she told Corden. “She is my North Star.”

The singer said that she named her flute, an instrument she has been playing since she was 12, Sasha Floot after being inspired by Beyonce’s alter-ego Sasha Fierce.

After Lizzo said she had never met Beyonce, Corden pulled his phone out and suggested they call the iconic diva.

But he later admitted: “I’m joking, there’s no way I’ve got her phone number.”

Lizzo also revealed during the interview that she has “pissed a few family members off” by using cuss words in her songs and performing in revealing costumes while on stage.

Recommended

She also often posts nearly-nude snaps of herself on Instagram with empowering messages for her 12.6 million followers.

The pop star said: “My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He’ll call my mum and say, ‘Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on’.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in