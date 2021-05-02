Lizzo calls body positivity movement ‘almost a negative space for fat bodies and brown bodies’

Lizzo has criticised the body positivity movement, calling it “almost a negative space for fat bodies and brown bodies” in a new interview.

Speaking to The Cut, the singer explained that she believes the movement is not inclusive for black and brown women.

“We can’t get left out of something we created, because it is ours,” she said.

“But I think we have been left behind and grossly neglected when it’s been taken to the mainstream, once it’s been cleaned up and commercialized.

“It’s turning into something that is almost a negative space for fat bodies and brown bodies.”

Lizzo added that we need to give “credit and protection to the original creators” of the body positivity movement, “because they’re the people who need it the most”.

Talking about her own relationship with her body, Lizzo said that she feels more inclined towards promoting body normativity.

“When I say I just want to be body normative, I’m not trying to create a whole new movement,” she explained. I just mean what you’re looking at is normal. Let’s stop talking about it.“

Lizzo added that she has worked hard on creating a healthy relationship with social media.

“I had to delete apps off my phone. I’m still not on Twitter,” she said.

“I had to learn to find people who look like me, women who have bodies like mine, Black girls, girls who have hair like mine and smiles like mine.

“I believe that that has greatly improved my relationship with social media. A young person can learn that before it gets out of control, and that will make so much of a difference.”

Lizzo quit Twitter in January last year, saying there are “too many trolls”.

The “Good as Hell” singer tweeted: “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s*** no more... too many trolls.”

The 32-year-old singer did not reveal when she would return, but added: “I’ll be back when I feel like it”.