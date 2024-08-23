Logan Paul responds to claims he ‘pushed his dog off a boat’

Support truly

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul has responded to claims that he pushed his adopted dog Broley off a boat.

A resurfaced video from 2020 appeared to show the dog, a Siberian husky, jumping through a gap in the vessel. Users on social media alleged that the pet was pushed or kicked into the oncoming waves by the boxer.

But Paul insisted that was not the case as he clarified the truth behind the video and shared a slow-motion clip showing what appears to be hands trying to pull the dog back on board before it escapes into the water.

“I would NEVER” he captioned the video in a post on X/Twitter on Friday (23 August). The boxer also shared a screenshot of his initial denial that he posted inn 2020.

“Clarifying in the comments,” he wrote under the YouTube video in 2020. “We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat.”

Paul, who has been subject to many controversies throughout his career, continued: “He jumped and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him but FOR A FACT we did not push him.

“Watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self induced, independent jump from the little mut. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.”

After Broley dives into the water and swims away, Paul is seen jumping into the waves to chase him as he shouts “Stop the boat! Stop the boat!”

The post appears to have first resurfaced again on Reddit where a user alleged that the pet had been pushed into the boat propellers. It has since been deleted.

Many defended Paul, with one person writing online: “Someone posted a better clip and it actually looks like he’s trying to hold him back.

“As much as I dislike the guy I think we’ve got bait and/or a bit of an optical illusion from the presence of two hands.”

Another added: “As much as I hate Logan Paul, it looks like the hand that grabbed the dog spooked him, not pushed him.”

Original video in slow motion & HD pic.twitter.com/giwQksBIbI — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 23, 2024

But another viewer was more sceptical: “Why were they randomly filming the dog from that angle if it wasn’t intentional?

“Seems like he wanted this to be filmed and pretend ‘the dog just happened to jump so I had to save him, so scary’.”

Paul first adopted the pooch back in 2019, and the pet features in many of his videos and social media content. In one video, the YouTuber tries to make himself look like the dog by applying make-up to replicate the colour pattern of his fur.