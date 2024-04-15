Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal are expecting first child together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul is expecting a child with fiancée Nina Agdal.

The 29-year-old YouTuber and the model announced their pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps of the pair kissing and proudly showing off ultrasound pictures of their unborn child. They captioned the carousel of photos, writing: “Another Paul coming this Fall.”

According to a March interview with the Daily Mail, Agdal revealed that the pair got engaged in Lake Como, Italy in July 2023, just two months after celebrating their one-year anniversary. She explained to the outlet that the way she and Paul met was admittedly a “wild” story.

“We met at an event in NYC,” she recalled, noting how she found herself drawn to him at the time. “I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him.”

“I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink,” she continued. “I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back.”

She added, “He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild.”

Speculation began to swirl around the couple starting in June 2022 after they were spotted enjoying a romantic night out in London.

More follows...