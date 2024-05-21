‘Sustainable’ London home hits market for just £75,000 – but there’s one drawback
It costs less than a fifth of the average London flat
A stylish new home branded “the pinnacle of sustainable living” has hit the London property market for a seemingly bargain price of £75,000.
With the average flat now selling for £546,763, this one-bedroom home is modern, stylish and surprisingly spacious for the price.
It has space for a double bed, a small living room, a kitchenette and even a dining table and chairs, with the advert adding that a bathroom is also present, though it is not pictured.
The one drawback? The home is a former shipping container.
Despite this, it reportedly “surpasses” all building regulations and comes with the bonus of being low energy and ESG compliant.
The container also has “world-leading” ventilation technology built in that promises to “enhance” the well-being of the occupant(s).
However, the price does not include a lease or freehold, which means that the prospective buyer will need to have access to their own land – complete with the relevant planning permissions as well as water and electricity access.
The container home had a mixed response after its Rightmove ad was shared on Reddit.
“Where is the bathroom?” questioned one viewer. “I don’t need to see wine and plates, I need a place to do a wee wee!!”
A second joked: “Imagine sleeping in your shipping container, and waking up on a cargo ship because someone got confused.”
“I’m genuinely at the point where this looks appealing to me,” wrote a third viewer.
A fourth agreed, adding: “Getting on the property ladder is a nightmare and if this is how someone can take their first step then I don’t think it’s that bad.
“Bear in mind these properties are not aimed at families or people looking for their forever home. It’s a basic, starter home.”
Other viewers of the container pointed out that if purchased unfurnished, containers can be acquired for significantly less than this property.
A standard 40ft long shipping container with a plywood floor that has been used just once will set buyers back a comparatively minuscule £3,600.
There is room for a double bed and more with its dimensions of 8ft wide by 9ft 6 high.
A Reddit user speculated that the fitting-out costs of a container would likely be between £15,000 and £20,000, which could make this an option for a person with land an eye for DIY.
The Independent has reached out to iad UK for comment.
