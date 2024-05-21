‘Sustainable’ London home hits market for just £75,000 – but there’s one drawback

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A stylish new home branded “the pinnacle of sustainable living” has hit the London property market for a seemingly bargain price of £75,000.

With the average flat now selling for £546,763, this one-bedroom home is modern, stylish and surprisingly spacious for the price.

It has space for a double bed, a small living room, a kitchenette and even a dining table and chairs, with the advert adding that a bathroom is also present, though it is not pictured.

The one drawback? The home is a former shipping container.

Despite this, it reportedly “surpasses” all building regulations and comes with the bonus of being low energy and ESG compliant.

The container also has “world-leading” ventilation technology built in that promises to “enhance” the well-being of the occupant(s).

However, the price does not include a lease or freehold, which means that the prospective buyer will need to have access to their own land – complete with the relevant planning permissions as well as water and electricity access.

The container home costs less than a fifth of the price of the average London flat ( iad )

The container has a separate living and sleeping area ( iad )

The container is described as ‘the pinnacle of sustainable living.’ ( Adam Dockley/iad )

The container home had a mixed response after its Rightmove ad was shared on Reddit.

“Where is the bathroom?” questioned one viewer. “I don’t need to see wine and plates, I need a place to do a wee wee!!”

A second joked: “Imagine sleeping in your shipping container, and waking up on a cargo ship because someone got confused.”

“I’m genuinely at the point where this looks appealing to me,” wrote a third viewer.

A fourth agreed, adding: “Getting on the property ladder is a nightmare and if this is how someone can take their first step then I don’t think it’s that bad.

“Bear in mind these properties are not aimed at families or people looking for their forever home. It’s a basic, starter home.”

The home has had a mixed reaction online ( iad )

The buyer has to have their own land and planning permission ( iad )

Other viewers of the container pointed out that if purchased unfurnished, containers can be acquired for significantly less than this property.

A standard 40ft long shipping container with a plywood floor that has been used just once will set buyers back a comparatively minuscule £3,600.

There is room for a double bed and more with its dimensions of 8ft wide by 9ft 6 high.

A Reddit user speculated that the fitting-out costs of a container would likely be between £15,000 and £20,000, which could make this an option for a person with land an eye for DIY.

The Independent has reached out to iad UK for comment.