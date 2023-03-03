Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin addresses concern after face resembles ‘tomato’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol McGiffin has addressed concern over her “seriously red” face after appearing on Loose Women on Thursday (2 March).

At the start of the episode, co-panellist Kaye Adams said: “Carol, you’ve had a bit of a drama haven’t you?”

“Something’s happened to my face,” the 63-year-old TV presenter said, but told viewers “the show must go on”.

The show’s panellist revealed woke up with a “seriously red” and “itchy” face, and had to address the concern as she appeared without wearing makeup.

“Something has happened to my face. It actually looks like I’ve had a cosmetic procedure and I’ve not told anybody but I haven’t,” she said.

“I just woke up and my face was like a tomato – a seriously red face [and] itchy – so I’ve got no make-up on because I thought if I put makeup on it is going to make it worse.”

The presenter, who appeared on the twelfth series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008, confirmed she had taken an antihistamine in the hope that it would reduce the redness of her face, but said the drug made her feel “a bit weird.”

She continued: “It’s not pleasant and I’m fine not to have any makeup on.”

Carol McGiffin on ‘Loose Women’ (ITV)

The presenter did not clarify what had happened to her face, but the use of antihistamines suggests she may have had an allergic reaction.

On social media, fans praised the presenter for appearing on the show without any makeup and showing her natural skin.

“Good on Carol for carrying on regardless of her skin issue,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Thank you for appearing make up free with a skin condition. So many people go through life stressed and embarrassed because of skin problems.”

“You [said] today, ‘this is my skin today, it’s a nuisance but it’s not getting in my way.’”