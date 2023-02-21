Lorraine Kelly calls Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding ‘utterly joyless’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorraine Kelly has slammed Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with Nicola Peltz after chaotic details of the wedding planning have been publicised.

Last year, Brooklyn, 23, the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, married actor Nicola, 28, during a lavish wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, which had a star-studded guest list.

Behind the scenes, however, reports show there was a disagreement between the Peltz family and the wedding planners.

Peltz’s father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 80, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, claiming that they refused to return a $159,000 (£139,975) deposit after they were fired.

On Tuesday’s instalment of Lorraine, journalist Lucie Cave spoke to the show’s host Lorraine Kelly about the allegations surrounding the court case and the rumours of what happened behind the scenes at the wedding.

They discussed a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Peltz to the planners complaining about roses not being “white” enough for the wedding and Cave also said that Brooklyn named a burger on the wedding menu after himself.

Kelly, 63, who found the ordeal amusing, remarked to Cave: “Can I just say, that sounds like the most utterly joyless wedding, devoid of fun and happiness and all of that.”

“How silly that it’s ended up in a courtroom. Whoever wants their private stuff to be there? And it’s their own blinking faults.”

Lorraine Kelly said that the wedding sounded ‘devoid of fun and happiness’ (Getty Images)

It comes after Braghin and Grijalba - who took over from celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey - have reportedly now responded with their own lawsuit against Nelson Peltz, claiming “breach of contract” and “interference” with a business deal. Nicola, her mother Claudia Peltz, and wedding designer Rishi Patel are also named in the filing.

The planners are asking for £41,000 in damages as well as costs, which could be significantly higher.

The countersuit, seen by The Independent, includes hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails exchanged between Nicola and the wedding planners in the days before the wedding at Nelson’s £76 million family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Braghin and Grijalba detailed some of the alleged demands made by the bridge in the run-up to the nuptials. They claimed the bride was “too busy” to speak on the phone, and that the Peltz family were worried about Victoria Beckham finding out about any mistakes in the planning – including with the guest list.

The filing reportedly said: “Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list.”

Guests included Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and two of Beckham’s former spice Girl bandmates: Mel C and Mel B.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the Peltz family and Plan Design Events for comment.