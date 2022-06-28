(Getty/Instagram @bowelbabe)

Lorraine Kelly posts moving tribute to ‘dear friend’ Deborah James

The cancer campaigner died on Tuesday after a six-year battle with bowel cancer

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 28 June 2022 22:28
Comments

Lorraine Kelly has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James following the cancer campaigner’s death on Tuesday.

In a post to Instagram, James’ family revealed the 40-year-old had passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family members.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund,” the caption of the post read.

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

“And a few final things from Deborah… ‘find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”

Recommended

Kelly posted a picture of James to her own Instagram, calling the campaigner a “dear friend” and praising her for breaking the “poo taboo”.

“We will remember Dame Deborah as a dear friend of the Lorraine show and as the heart and soul of our bowel cancer campaign No Butts. She leaves a lasting legacy and has saved countless lives through all the work she did to break the ‘poo taboo’,” the post read.

“Her spirit, drive and enthusiasm made her a powerhouse as a campaigner but most of all we will miss her laughter and friendship behind the scenes.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. She will be so sadly missed.”

Celebrity friends of James have been quick to pay their own tributes below her family’s post of the campaigner, with Susanna Reid writing: “Sending your family all of my love - what an incredible woman.”

Recommended

Bake Off winner, Candice Brown wrote: “Fly high angel, you will always be remembered.”

And TV personality Katie Piper commented: “You will never be forgotten Deborah. All your hard work, campaigning and infectious spirit lives on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in