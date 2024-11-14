Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Minnesota woman is celebrating after she won the lottery while in hospital battling stage four brain cancer.

Debbie Bury was on the fifth floor of the Methodist Hospital in Eden Prairie, about 20 minutes outside Minneapolis when a visitor handed her a scratch-off Vikings lottery ticket. A lifelong fan of the NFL team, Bury had been admitted a few weeks earlier following her cancer diagnosis.

As she scratched the ticket, she first thought she’d won a football, then $100 and later realized it was the $100,000 proze.

Melissa Cryer, Bury’s daughter, cried when her mother won the lottery. Bury initially thought the jackpot was fake. “I just balled. I just could not believe it. It was just amazing,” the daughter told TV station WCCO.

Andrea O’Hearn, an oncology nurse manager, said the noise in her patient’s room caused her to worry that something bad had happened.

“There was an unbelievable eruption and people were like, ‘What’s happening, what’s going on?’ Usually when you have that something bad happened, but she couldn’t even speak,” O’Hern said.

“It’s not all the time you get joyful surprises on the oncology floor. Just to see this is so different than what we see on the daily and we get to celebrate with you.”

After her diagnosis, Bury said that the win signified a wave of good luck.

“It just felt like life is now going to be good,” Bury said. “It’s just, it was meant to be.”

She also recently underwent a successful surgery for the tumor, which doctors hope will extend her life expectancy by six years. But she told the outlet she hopes she gets to live until she’s 80.