5 new podcasts to listen to this week

From reconnecting with family in Scotland and mental health to addressing difficult issues in politics, all of our podcast picks have something for everyone to get into.

1. The Charlie Mase Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life and culture

I’m glad Charlie Mase admitted that it’s been a long time coming for his new podcast The Charlie Mase Show, because if some of his recent TikTok videos about how we can better show up in life are anything to go by, listeners are in for a real treat.

Mase, also an entertainer and content creator, has found the perfect balance between humour and depth, whilst having thought-provoking conversations with a wide variety of special guests, including the creator of Instagram series Everything is Political Busayo Twins, who joins him for the second episode.

Before they get into what is a very important conversation about where Twins’ confidence comes from, the ongoing Gaza genocide and speaking truth to power, Mase does a mental health check-in.

My favourite part of the conversation was about why we shouldn’t justify our ignorance and why it’s important to take the time to educate ourselves about what’s going on in the world. Ignorance isn’t bliss.

It’s obvious that Mase wants his show to become a place where difficult yet refreshing conversations are had, and it’s a beautiful addition to the podcasting space.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. The Closet Digest by Vogue

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Fashion

It’s an age-old debate: can environmentalism and fashion truly coexist? British Vogue’s sustainability and features editor, Emily Chan, seems to think so and invites her guests onto her new podcast, The Closet Digest by Vogue, to share the stories behind their vintage finds and key wardrobe pieces.

Chan’s second guest is Olivier Award-winning actor, writer and musician Sheila Atim, an icon on the red carpet whose daring looks have been grabbing attention for years.

Atim details her capsule wardrobe, including her YSL blazer and advises that investment pieces shouldn’t be tied to trends. She also fondly recounts the history behind her clothes and more sentimental pieces, telling a touching story about how her mother and aunties all have the same cardigan from when they arrived in the UK from Uganda, which helped them forge a shared sense of identity.

Sometimes it’s hard to imagine the clothes being described, but this podcast does an excellent job of highlighting the inspirations and history behind Atim’s favourite pieces.

(By Amelia Braddick)

3. Stirring It Up with Andi and Miquita OliverStreaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Food, life and culture

Listening to a podcast being recorded outdoors can still be a pleasant experience. It’s how I felt listening to the latest episode of the brand-new series of Stirring It Up with Andi and Miquita Oliver.

For the first time ever, they took the podcast on the road – travelling through Scotland as Miquita learns more about her roots from her dad’s side of the family.

It features Miquita’s brother, Louis, a recent graduate, who takes them on a tour of the Glasgow School of Art.

It was great hearing them all bond over a thoughtful discussion on the place art holds in our lives, creative problem-solving, why the Government needs to stop undermining the impact of various types of artistry, the value of artistic education and its power to transform lives and communities.

For students in particular, who are thinking about what to study at university, this episode is a great place to start.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Fictionable

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture

Fictionable, an American literary magazine, celebrates the best new short stories from around the world, centring established writers alongside emerging talent – and the podcast gives listeners a glimpse behind the scenes.

Hosted by Fictionable editor Richard Lea, who spent 15 years on the Guardian where he presented the newspaper’s books podcast, the episodes feature short interviews with writers whose stories have been published in the magazine, who share snippets of their works and chat all things storytelling.

The latest hears from Belgian comic book author and illustrator Judith Vanistendael, who reveals how her new graphic story based on events from World War II was inspired by her grandfather, and why she was compelled to bring it to life now.

Vanistendael also talks about her transition to working digitally, what AI could mean for the future of her craft, and why the “act of making” is “such a deep pleasure” that it almost doesn’t matter if a story gets published or not. It’s one storytellers, readers and creatives alike will love.

(By Abi Jackson)

Spotlight on…

5. Begin Again

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life

How do we pivot jobs? How do we live the best life possible? Broadcaster, presenter and author Davina McCall wants to help you get there with her new Flight Studio-produced podcast, Begin Again.

Although the podcast is dedicated to empowering people to embrace midlife, Davina will also be challenging outdated narratives or ideas; whether it’s through expert insights, candid discussions, or real-life inspiration.

In the first episode, Davina is joined by presenter Fearne Cotton, who doesn’t hold back – even with her tears – which is a testament to Davina’s endearing and kind nature.

They speak about why women are told that ageing is such a terrible thing, Cotton being forced to take a pivot in her career, why it’s easier being yourself, dealing with anxiety and panic attacks, the impact of being on prime time TV at 15, and so much more.

Begin Again is a podcast for those who enjoy listening to real-life conversations about life.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)