Tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, once fierce rivals and now close friends, take center stage in an extravagant new Louis Vuitton campaign celebrating their enduring bond.

The brand recently shared a standout image from the “Core Values” campaign on Instagram, featuring Nadal and Federer perched on a snowy mountain in Italy’s Dolomites with stylish backpacks, alongside the caption: “A legendary journey to the top. Louis Vuitton’s Core Values campaign continues as an ode to dedicated perseverance with tennis legends @rogerfederer and @rafaelnadal journeying together, transcending sporting rivalry and embracing companionship.

“Side by side amid the majestic peaks of the Dolomites, they embody a shared ascent that reflects their mutual respect and friendship.”

The photo sparked a wave of fan reactions online, with many poking fun at the heavily-edited photo of the tennis icons.

“Rafa is freezing,” joked one commenter, while another added, “Why does it look like they’re in heaven?”

Some fans even questioned the campaign’s authenticity, calling it overly edited and reminiscent of AI-generated imagery.

“Nah it looks AI generated,” a commenter wrote.

“How badly do you want this to look edited,” someone else joked.

Criticism also extended to the signature style of campaign photographer Annie Leibovitz, known for her bold post-production techniques.

“Annie needs to chill out with the post-production,” one person noted.

“Overprocessed photography like Annie Leibovitz’s stuff is really going to go out of fashion with the rise of AI,” another added. “This looks so bizarrely unreal. We want authenticity from photography, not whatever this is.”

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s rivalry defined an era of tennis ( Getty Images for Laver Cup )

Nadal and Federer’s 19-year rivalry began at the 2004 Miami Open, culminating in their unforgettable Wimbledon clash in 2019. Over 40 matches, they built a legacy that transcended tennis.

Unveiled in May, Louis Vuitton’s campaign aims to encapsulate “a journey beyond the physical, a commitment to excellence, and a transmission of dreams.” It takes Nadal and Federer on a scenic adventure through the Dolomites, where they trade their rackets for stylish Louis Vuitton accessories. Photographed by Leibovitz, the duo is seen smiling amid a snowy alpine backdrop, standing at the summit together.

“I think it embodies, here, everything,” Federer reflected in a behind-the-scenes clip. “We’re sitting here on the peak of the mountain. I’m very proud and happy of my career and playing days, but I’m also so happy it’s over.”

He added, “Obviously also Rafa has reached his peak and tennis immortality with his career. I think being out in the elements in a complicated situation is one we’ve had to endure for over 20 years. Doing the photo shoot together, for us, is definitely very meaningful and special.”

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer celebrate their friendship in Louis Vuitton’s new Core Values campaign

The shoot also brought moments of levity. Nadal braved the cold in a t-shirt, while Federer opted for long sleeves.

“I am not used to the snow like Roger,” Nadal laughed. “I don’t feel my ears, but I am enjoying a lot the shooting and I’m having fun.”