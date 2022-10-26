Jump to content

Love Is Blind: Former contestant reveals why not every couple is filmed

Kelly Chase said eight couples got engaged in season one but only five were shown

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 26 October 2022 09:58
Comments
Love Is Blind Season 3 trailer

The third season of Love Is Blind is being drip-fed to us by Netflix but we still have so many questions, such as what is the timeline between meeting and getting engaged and why are some people filmed and not others?

Luckily, one of the contestants from Love Is Blind’s first season has been answering all of our burning questions for us.

Kelly Chase, who partnered with but ultimately did not marry Kenny Barnes, has taken to TikTok to share a behind the scenes glimpse into the reality show and explain why we only see certain people and couples on our screen when there are 30 contestants in total each season.

“Not every couple is filmed,” Chase explains. “So, there’s 15 guys and 15 girls at the start and there are probably five men and women who get released within the first couple of days because they are not really making strong connections with anybody.”

Chase adds that that leaves just 10 men and 10 women remaining, but of these the viewer is only show five couples getting engaged.

“But with season one we actually had eight couples get engaged,” Chase explains, adding that she doesn’t know why three of the couples storylines weren’t filmed but speculates that it could be due to budget reasons.

“They just cut them and let them figure out their engagement or whatever outside of the show,” she says.

In another video, Chase explains that the timeline of the show sees contestants dating for eight or nine days and then all the couples who do get engaged get engaged on the same day which also means the reveals are on the same day.

When questioned whether this means that people who proposed to two people proposed on the same day, Chase clarifies that this is correct.

“So by the engagement day you’ve narrowed it down to the top two people,” Chase says, adding that it means you either get to be engaged to your first choice or potentially your second choice. Romantic stuff.

