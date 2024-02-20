Love Is Blind ‘villain’ Matthew claims he was ‘misrepresented’ on the show

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind season six star Matthew Duliba has claimed that he was “misrepresented” on the show, amid intense criticism from viewers.

The financial advisor, 37, made the claim in the comments of Love Is Blind’s recent Instagram post, which featured clips of him on dates in the pods. His remark also came as he’s been facing scrutiny on social media, with viewers claiming that he’s the “villain” of the show after he was shown walking out on women in the middle of their dates and allegedly telling two different women the same thing.

In the Instagram comment, Duliba described his approach to the experiment, which wasn’t mentioned on the show, and how that strategy made it difficult for him to open up on dates.

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol-free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” he wrote. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

He went on to claim that Netflix didn’t accurately depict his “character,” before adding that he’ll share more details about the topic when he can.

“There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character,” he added. “I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

In a follow-up post, he also claimed the show portrayed another “misrepresentation of the truth”, explaining that he “never walked out when a woman was talking” during his dates.

The reality show’s post included a video of Duliba on different dates, during which he asked contestants some questions. However, during his date with Jessica Vestal, he expressed that he wasn’t “anticipating” opening up about himself. Another video appeared to show him walking out on his date, Sarah Ann, while she was in the middle of talking.

In the videos of the show, Duliba expressed during a one-on-one interview that having conversations about his emotions is “probably not somewhere where [he] would excel”.

“Talking about love and stuff, sometimes I feel uncomfortable even saying that word,” he explained. “Maybe first interactions aren’t my strong suit, but you know, I would like to get better at it.”

After emphasising that “putting [himself] out there is completely out of character” for him, he said that he was willing to do it if it meant that he’d “find his wife out of this experience”.

Duliba’s Instagram comment came as he’s been hit with backlash on social media, since he was captured walking on out dates on the show and saying that he’s not comfortable with talking about love.

“Love Is Blind already has me cackling! Matthew walking out on the date mid-conversation is insane!!!!” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You’re going on a show to find love, yet talking about LOVE makes you uncomfortable??? Take your a** home!”

“Matthew…. Why would you come on Love Is Blind if you’re not willing to talk about love and can’t hold a conversation?” another agreed.

A third tweeted: “Love that the new season of Love Is Blind has a villain. I’ve been waiting for this show to get mean since the beginning and this is a great start. Matthew is just awful. Thank god.”

During season six of Love Is Blind, Duliba formed connections with two different women in the pods: Amber Grant and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith. While dating Smith, Duliba addressed how strong their relationship was, as he even suggested leaving the experiment together. He also asked her what her father would think about her getting engaged, before she told him that her father had passed away a few months ago.

“There’s a large part of me that thinks there’s really only two outcomes from this and that’s either with you or not,” he told Smith, who was also dating her now-fiancé, Clay Gravesande, at the time.

However, Smith later discovered that Duliba had been making similar remarks to Grant about getting engaged. From there, Grant ultimately decided to leave the show, before Duliba and Smith had their last date, during which he told her that he was also exiting the experiment.

During that date, Duliba confessed to Smith that he was heartbroken because Grant left. He later shared in the men’s living quarters that he was going to “go get Amber”.

Days after the first episodes of Love Is Blind season six were released, another contestant – Sunni Haralalka – made claims about being in a relationship with Duliba. In a TikTok video, she claimed that he “ghosted” her when they were in the pods, while playing a viral sound to replicate the conversation that she wished Duliba had with her.

“I don’t think that we should be together,” the sound of the video played. “And I’ve thought about it a lot, and here’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing.”

In the comments, she clarified that she and Duliba “were dating before he left the show”. She also added that while he didn’t “walk out” on any of their dates, she still “didn’t get a goodbye” from him.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season six are now streaming on Netflix. The next three episodes will air on 21 February, followed by another three released on 28 February. The season finale, where we find out which couples get married, will air on 6 March.