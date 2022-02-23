Love Is Blind: Which contestant proposed to Natalie before Shayne?
Love Is Blind is the Netflix reality dating show that keeps on giving.
Since season two aired in February, viewers have been surprised to learn that there were two other couples that got engaged - as well as the real reason the cast only drinks out of gold cups. Now, it has been reported that Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee was proposed to by another contestant before she ultimately accepted a proposal from Shayne Jansen.
Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen revealed that 29-year-old Lee had a secret proposal that viewers never got to see early on in the pods while speaking to Metro, where he also revealed that the other cast member left once Lee said no.
“There was another guy who - very, very early on - was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her,” Coelen said. “She didn’t have any deep feelings for him but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said no and he left, and that was that.”
While the show’s creator kept the man’s identity a secret, we can rule out at least two men. Joey Miller and Jason Beaumont were two male contestants whose proposals were not featured on the show. However, Miller, 30, later revealed he was engaged to Caitlin McKee, while Beaumont, 31, proposed to Kara Williams.
However, both couples decided to part ways after leaving the pods.
As for why Lee’s doomed proposal was cut out of the show, Coelen explained that the edit was a result of production “bandwidth” and because the plot didn’t seem as “significant” to Lee’s story.
“You only have so much bandwidth within a show and I think it’s a fascinating story, but because we’re focused on more of her story…I think for her it was less significant,” he said.
The Love Is Blind season two finale airs on Netflix on 25 February, where it will finally be revealed which couples say “I do.”
