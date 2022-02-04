Love is Blind star Mark Anthony Cuevas has welcomed a new baby with his fiancée Aubrey Rainey at almost 33 weeks.

The reality TV star, 27, shared a photograph of Rainey, 25, on a hospital bed on his Instagram story on Thursday with the caption “baby #2 lets go”.

Cuevas then shared another update on his Story, writing: “Hey guys, I just wanted to update everybody.

“We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so, because he is a preemie, he is going to the NICU right now.

“We’ll keep everybody updated, but thank you guys so much for the prayers, the love, and she did amazing.”

Rainey also shared updates with her 63,000 followers on Instagram.

“Baby boy is here! He is doing great” she wrote in a Story.

“Thank you to all of you for the prayers and sweet messages! Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband.”

They have not yet announced the name of their new son.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2020, first announced their pregnancy in October 2021.

“We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022,” they said at the time.

They welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ace, in April 2021.

Explaining the name to PEOPLE, they said: “We chose this name because of the uniqueness and the meaning behind the name which, of Latin origin, stands for unity and the bringing of everyone together.”