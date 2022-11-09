Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The entire third season of Love Is Blind is officially streaming on Netflix and there’s even more drama unfolding on social media.

It seems that Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has thrown some subtle shade at fellow cast member, Bartise Bowden, on TikTok. Back in August, the 29-year-old pilates instructor posted a video about the one red fla g she notices in a man: his earring choices.

“When she thinks u want her man but he’s wearing one of these,” she wrote over the TikTok video, as she filmed herself mouthing along to the voiceover: “We are good. You’re safe.”

The clip then cuts to a picture of a man wearing a cross earring. Since the TikTok was posted after filming for season three had wrapped in summer 2021, many TikTokers felt the video was a subtle dig at Bowden – who has often been seen wearing the exact same earring both on the show and on his Instagram page.

Following the release of Love Is Blind season three – which premiered on Netflix on 19 October – Ross’s video gained renewed attention on TikTok with more than 14m views and 1.4m likes. Many Love Is Blind fans took to the comments section to commend Ross for the subtle shade, and echoed the pilates instructor’s unapologetic opinions about Bowden.

“I am here for the Bartise slander,” one person commented.

“BARTISE SLANDER YES,” another user agreed.

“This is a shot at Bartise and I’m HERE for it,” said someone else.

One TikToker wrote, “Bartise is somewhere crying,” while another user said: “Shade shade shade.”

Bartise Bowden has caused a stir throughout the third season of Love Is Blind. In the pods, the 27-year-old senior analyst proposed to 32-year-old Nancy Rodriguez, a speech pathologist. Despite his initial attraction to Ross, Bowden and Rodriguez left the pods together for a pre-honeymoon vacation in Malibu, California with the other engaged couples. Meanwhile, Ross was engaged to 34-year-old data engineer, SK Alagbada.

During their pre-honeymoon retreat, Bowden finally met Ross in-person and told Rodriguez that he was physically attracted to his former pods fling. But Ross instantly shut things down and told Bowden that she was focused on her relationship with Alagbada.

Both couples went through their ups and downs leading up to their wedding day. Ross and Alagbada had differing cultures and plans for their future, while Bowden and Rodriguez disagreed on their abortion views.

In the shocking season three finale, which dropped on 9 November, it was revealed that both Ross and Rodriguez were rejected at the altar. All episodes of Love Is Blind season three are now streaming on Netflix.

Read here to find out which Love Is Blind season three couples lived happily ever after.