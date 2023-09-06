The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Love Is Blind cast: Who is on season five of Netflix show and how do you find them on Instagram?
Season five airs on 22 September
Love Is Blind is officially returning for its fifth season, with a whole new host of singles set to enter the pods in the hopes of finding love.
The premise of the upcoming season, which is set in Houston, Texas, will follow seasons past, with the singles attempting to form connections in the pods, sight unseen. If they do successfully pair up, the couples will then get engaged, before meeting face to face for the first time.
The couples who manage to make it to their wedding days will then decide whether to say “I do” or walk away from one another.
On 22 September, the first four episodes of the Netflix dating show, which is produced by Kinetic Content, will be released, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as the hosts.
“The experiment is very simple, so it’s not at all a gimmick. It’s not like there’s a twist in the experiment from season to season. In fact, I think the beauty and the broadness of the potential of what Love Is Blind can become every season is really elevated by the individuals who come on and enhance the story through their authenticity and their real journey to find love. It doesn’t evolve over time in terms of, ‘Oh, we’re going to do something different as producers,’” said Chris Coelen, the show’s creator, according to Variety.
You can find the cast of the newest season of Love Is Blind below.
Aaliyah
Aaliyah is a 29-year-old ICU travel nurse.
You can find her Instagram here.
Estefania
Estefania is a 30-year-old teacher and dancer.
You can find her Instagram here. Shondra
Shondra is a 32-year-old flight attendant.
You can find her Instagram here.
Maris
Maris is a 30-year-old HR specialist.
You can find her Instagram here.
Paige
Paige is a 32-year-old stylist.
You can find her Instagram here.
Renee
Renee is a 32-year-old veterinarian.
You can find her Instagram here.
Lydia
Lydia is a 32-year-old geologist.
You can find her Instagram here.
Erica
Erica is a 27-year-old marketing manager.
You can find her Instagram here.
Miriam
Miriam is a 32-year-old scientist.
You can find her Instagram here.
Stacy
Stacy is a 34-year-old director of operations.
You can find her Instagram here.
Linda
Linda is a 32-year-old talent acquisition recruiter.
You can find her Instagram here.
Mayra
Mayra is a 25-year-old minister.
You can find her Instagram here.
Taylor
Taylor is a 26-year-old teacher.
You can find her Instagram here.
Robert
Robert is a 30-year-old special education teacher.
You can find his Instagram here.
Izzy
Izzy is 31 years old and works in sales.
You can find his TikTok here.
Chris
Chris is a 28-year-old project manager for commercial and retail development.
You can find his Instagram here.
Efrain
Efrain is 27 years old and works in software sales.
You can find his Instagram here.
Ernesto
Ernesto is a 32-year-old supply chain manager.
You can find his Instagram here.
Connor
Connor is a 31-year-old geoscientist.
You can find his Instagram here.
Enoch
Enoch is a 27-year-old financial advisor.
You can find his Instagram here.
Jarred
Jarred is a 34-year-old university director.
You can find his Instagram here.
Jared
Jared is a 32-year-old firefighter.
You can find his Instagram here.
Josh
Josh is a 32-year-old sales representative.
You can find his Instagram here.
Carter
Carter is 30 years old and works in construction.
You can find his Instagram here.
Justice
Justice is a 28-year-old personal trainer.
You can find his Instagram here.
Milton
Milton is a 25-year-old petroleum engineer.
You can find his Instagram here.
Uche
Uche is a 34-year-old lawyer and entreprenuer.
You can find his Instagram here.
The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season five will air on 22 September. New episodes will then be released every Friday, with episodes five through seven released on 29 September, episodes eight and nine arriving on 6 October, and the finale airing on 13 October.
