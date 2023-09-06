Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Is Blind is officially returning for its fifth season, with a whole new host of singles set to enter the pods in the hopes of finding love.

The premise of the upcoming season, which is set in Houston, Texas, will follow seasons past, with the singles attempting to form connections in the pods, sight unseen. If they do successfully pair up, the couples will then get engaged, before meeting face to face for the first time.

The couples who manage to make it to their wedding days will then decide whether to say “I do” or walk away from one another.

On 22 September, the first four episodes of the Netflix dating show, which is produced by Kinetic Content, will be released, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as the hosts.

“The experiment is very simple, so it’s not at all a gimmick. It’s not like there’s a twist in the experiment from season to season. In fact, I think the beauty and the broadness of the potential of what Love Is Blind can become every season is really elevated by the individuals who come on and enhance the story through their authenticity and their real journey to find love. It doesn’t evolve over time in terms of, ‘Oh, we’re going to do something different as producers,’” said Chris Coelen, the show’s creator, according to Variety.

You can find the cast of the newest season of Love Is Blind below.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah is a 29-year-old ICU travel nurse.

You can find her Instagram here.

Estefania

Estefania is a 30-year-old teacher and dancer.

You can find her Instagram here. Shondra

Shondra is a 32-year-old flight attendant.

You can find her Instagram here.

Maris

Maris is a 30-year-old HR specialist.

You can find her Instagram here.

Paige

Paige is a 32-year-old stylist.

You can find her Instagram here.

Renee

Renee is a 32-year-old veterinarian.

You can find her Instagram here.

Lydia

Lydia is a 32-year-old geologist.

You can find her Instagram here.

Erica

Erica is a 27-year-old marketing manager.

You can find her Instagram here.

Miriam

Miriam is a 32-year-old scientist.

You can find her Instagram here.

Stacy

Stacy is a 34-year-old director of operations.

You can find her Instagram here.

Linda

Linda is a 32-year-old talent acquisition recruiter.

You can find her Instagram here.

Mayra

Mayra is a 25-year-old minister.

You can find her Instagram here.

Taylor

Taylor is a 26-year-old teacher.

You can find her Instagram here.

Robert

Robert is a 30-year-old special education teacher.

You can find his Instagram here.

Izzy

(Netflix / Monty Brinton)

Izzy is 31 years old and works in sales.

You can find his TikTok here.

Chris

Chris is a 28-year-old project manager for commercial and retail development.

You can find his Instagram here.

Efrain

Efrain is 27 years old and works in software sales.

You can find his Instagram here.

Ernesto

Ernesto is a 32-year-old supply chain manager.

You can find his Instagram here.

Connor

Connor is a 31-year-old geoscientist.

You can find his Instagram here.

Enoch

Enoch is a 27-year-old financial advisor.

You can find his Instagram here.

Jarred

Jarred is a 34-year-old university director.

You can find his Instagram here.

Jared

Jared is a 32-year-old firefighter.

You can find his Instagram here.

Josh

Josh is a 32-year-old sales representative.

You can find his Instagram here.

Carter

Carter is 30 years old and works in construction.

You can find his Instagram here.

Justice

Justice is a 28-year-old personal trainer.

You can find his Instagram here.

Milton

Milton is a 25-year-old petroleum engineer.

You can find his Instagram here.

Uche

Uche is a 34-year-old lawyer and entreprenuer.

You can find his Instagram here.

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season five will air on 22 September. New episodes will then be released every Friday, with episodes five through seven released on 29 September, episodes eight and nine arriving on 6 October, and the finale airing on 13 October.