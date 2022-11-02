Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The newest episodes of Love Is Blind season three have arrived, but it seems viewers have a new fan favourite among the cast: Sikiru “SK" Alagbada’s mother, Adeola.

SK Alagbada, a 34-year-old data engineer from Texas, proposed to 29-year-old pilates instructor, Raven Ross, in the pods. Alagbada and Ross had a slower start to their romance than some of the other engaged couples this season, but they seemed to develop an even deeper emotional connection as time went on.

The two also faced challenges in their relationship once leaving the pods. Ross had much to learn about Alagbada’s Nigerian values and culture. Plus, Alagbada informed Ross that he planned on moving out to California to earn his Master’s degree, and Ross was hesitant to relocate.

Fair warning: spoilers ahead.

Leading up to their wedding day, it seemed as if the two were ready to get married. But when the time came to say “I do,” Alagbada rejected Ross at the altar.

He explained to his fiancée that they still have some growing to do in their relationship, and they have a “very unique and complex set of circumstances” when it comes to their cultural differences and future plans. The two said they still love each other, but Alagbada felt it was not the right time to get married.

Ross left the wedding ceremony in tears, but Alagbada’s mother saved the day when she comforted a crying Ross in her room. As Adeola hugged the pilates instructor, she told Ross that she still loved her despite the wedding day not turning out as they planned.

“I would’ve wanted this to happen today,” she said. “The very first day I set my eyes on you – the connection…I love you.”

After telling Adeola that she loves her too, Ross said: “I think it’s so meaningful that we can have this and I feel it with your whole family.”

Raven Ross shops for a ‘gele’ with SK Alagbada’s mother, Adeola (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Following the episode, the sweet interaction received numerous praise from fans who declared Adeola as the new star of Love Is Blind.

“Honestly the star of the season is SK’s beautiful mother. I really appreciate how she made Raven comfortable always,” one person tweeted.

“SK’s mama is the best cast member on the show,” another user claimed.

“SK’s mom has the purest heart,” said someone else. “Her comforting Raven after the wedding that did not happen was the sweetest moment of the season.”

One fan wrote, “SK’s mom has me ugly crying over here,” while another user said, “Can we all agree that SK’s mother is our favourite on this show please…”

After the episode aired on 2 November, Raven Ross spoke to PEOPLE about the “shocking” moment she was dumped on her wedding day.

“I was clearly really shocked,” she said. "I feel like the whole time, I was definitely not portrayed as an emotional person. So it was probably shocking for everyone to see me be such a crybaby. But it was a really emotional day. I definitely was unprepared. We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked."

The newest episodes of Love Is Blind showed the five engaged couples as they prepare for their wedding days. The only ceremony that was shown was Ross and Alagbada’s wedding, so viewers must wait until the season finale to learn which couples get married.

The first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix. The season finale airs on Wednesday 9 November.