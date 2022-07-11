Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island: Zara McDermott screams after seeing ex-boyfriend Adam Collard return to series

Her reaction was caught on camera by boyfriend Sam Thompson

Kate Ng
Monday 11 July 2022 12:31
Comments
Zara McDermott's hilarious reaction to ex Adam Collard re-entering Love Island villa

FormerLove Island contestant Zara McDermott had the shock of her life after it was revealed that Adam Collard would be entering the villa once again.

McDermott, 25, appeared on the ITV reality dating series in 2018 alongside Collard, whom she also dated after the show.

The pair have been split up since 2019. On Sunday 10 July, it was revealed that Collard, 26, will return to the Mallorcan villa as a bombshell contestant.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who has been in a relationship with McDermott since 2019, filmed her reaction to the reveal.

In the video, which was posted to Thompson’s Instagram Stories, the pair are seen sitting on their sofa watching the most recent episode of Love Island.

Recommended

As the bombshell is revealed, Thompson, 29, comments on the close-up shots of his body and says: “Look at those abs and pecs! Abs and pecs! Wow, he’s jacked! Who’s this guy? Who’s this absolute animal?”

As Collard turns to reveal his face, Thompson shouts: “It’s your ex-boyfriend!”

He turns the camera to McDermott, who screams when she realises Collard was on the television screen and says: “No! You’re f***ing joking!”

Love Island fans, many of whom were also shocked by Collard’s return to the show, found Thompson and McDermott’s reactions hilarious.

“The most entertaining scene since Love Island started this year,” one person said.

“This just made my whole life,” another added.

McDermott and Collard dated during their appearance on the show, and for a brief period outside the villa.

However, Collard’s actions on the show in 2018 were divisive, as he moved quickly from contestant to contestant, dumping each one in quick succession.

Recommended

He coupled up with McDermott after dumping Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams. After dumping the latter, he was seen smirking while she cried, in a moment that shocked viewers.

After McDermott was unexpectedly evicted from the island on the 25th day of the series, Collard quickly moved on to Casa Amor newcomer Darylle Sargeant.

His behaviour on the show prompted former chief executive of Women’s Aid, Katie Ghose, to release a statement warning that Adam has displayed “clear warning signs”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in