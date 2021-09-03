Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are now married

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from Love Island 2017 have officially tied the knot.

The couple, who met during the hit reality show and have a one-year-old daughter named Nell, exchanged vows earlier this week in front of friends and family, including alumni from the ITV2 show.

The pair announced their engagement in February this year, with Jamie posing the question with the help of Nell, who wore a baby grow that read, “Mummy, will you marry my daddy?”.

The bride wore a floor-length ivory fishtail gown accompanied by a matching pearl purse, while the groom wore a dark-grey suit.

Singer and fellow reality star Jake Quickenden was just one of the guests in attendance who shared pictures from the happy day on his social media account, with the couple’s permission.

“You scrub up @jamiejewitt_ and @camillathurlow you look incredible. @marcel_rockyb you’re punching with @rebeccavieirax just like I am with @sophie__church,” he wrote alongside a selection of pictures of the couple, their friends and family.

Fellow Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville also shared several videos of the day on his Instagram Stories, including footage of the wedding guests who could be seen seated outside. The accompanying caption read: “This is gonna be such a beautiful day.”

He also shared an image of the newlyweds being showered with confetti as they walked back down the aisle together.

The happy couple are pelted with confetti (Instagram/marcel_rockyb)

The bride and groom are the only pair from the 2017 series to remain together, after coupling up later on in the season.

Calvin Klein model Jewitt paired up with fan favourite Thurlow, coming in as runners-up to winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Eschewing nightclub appearances, the pair went on to volunteer at a refugee camp in Greece after the show finished.

The couple worked in a Thessaloniki kitchen preparing and packing meals before distributing them to refugees.

“We were incredibly lucky today to have the opportunity to volunteer with A Drop in the Ocean in Nea Kavala camp,” Thurlow wrote on Instagram.

“This incredible organisation abides by true humanitarian principles, delivering essential food and clothing in a dignified manner under difficult circumstances.”

And in 2019, the couple launched their ethical beauty brand Love Jamila.

Other Love Island alumni to marry include season two’s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen in 2018, season two winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who tied the knot in 2019, and season three’s Jessica Shears and Dom Lever, who wed in 2018.