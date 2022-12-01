Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island star says he makes ‘less than half’ of his previous earnings since appearing on show

‘You come out thinking, oh, it’s ‘Love Island’. Everyone after ‘Love Island’ is set,” Ikenna Ekwonna said

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 01 December 2022 16:40
Comments
Love Island 2022 best moments

Love Island star Ikenna Ekwonna has admitted that he made more money before appearing on the reality show.

While love is the aim of the game on the ITV2 dating show, the success of former contestants such as Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill has led many to apply for the show in the hope of cashing in on lucrative influencer advertising deals and brand partnerships.

However, appearing on the Channel 4 documentary Life After Love Island, 2022 contestant Ekwonna said that his experiences post-show haven’t been all he hoped they would be.

The 23-year-old worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep before quitting his job, but said the money he made through content and advertising in his first three months after appearing on the show, amounted to between £3,000 and £4,000.

According to the show, this was “less than half than what he was earning” before appearing on Love Island, with Ekwonna admitting he found it “demoralising” not being approached by brands.

Recommended

“You come out thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Love Island. Everyone after Love Island is set,’” he told presenter Will Njobvu. “And coming out of it, you’re like, ‘Where is it?’”

Asked if he had been approached by any brands to work with them, Ekwonna said that he hadn’t and had questioned whether his race had played a role.

“I have questioned, is it me?” he asked. “Is it my face? Is it my skin?”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Coco Lodge, who also appeared on the series this year after joining during the Casa Amor episodes, said that she had hoped to amass one or two million followers after the show in “the perfect scenario”.

Ekwonna appeared on this summer’s series of ‘Love Island’

(ITV)

“But I came out with 30k followers,” she said. “I just didn’t really understand, because I was like, ‘why does everyone hate me?’”

Lodge added: “You don’t go in there to find love. It’s a bonus if you do, but you know in there because you know what you can get after.”

Lodge has since returned to her previous job serving shots in a nightclub.

According to the documentary, of the 259 contestants who have appeared on the show, 28 islanders have landed brand deals worth over six figures, 65 have appeared in other reality shows and 27 have set up an account on OnlyFans.

Recommended

More than 130 are said to have returned back to their day jobs.

Life After Love Island is on Channel 4 now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in