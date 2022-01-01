Olivia and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island in 2016, have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who came in second place in the series, were married in September 2018 and are one of the few couples who have stayed together after leaving the show.

Olivia shared the news on New Year’s Day through a post on her Instagram account, sharing Polaroid pictures of her husband kissing her baby bump.

In another Polaroid photograph was a baby onesie bearing the words “Baby Bowen” and pictures of the pregnancy scan, and a third showed the couple smiling and holding a pair of baby booties.

The reality TV star and model wrote in the caption: “Happy New… Baby Bowen.”

Alex shared the same picture on his own Instagram account and wrote: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen.”

Friends, fans and other former Love Island participants flooded the couple’s posts with messages of congratulations.

Liberty Poole (Love Island 2021) as well as Olivia Jade (2017), Elma Paraz (2019), Ellie Jones (2018), and others congratulated the happy couple.

“Omg congrats guys. So excited for you. You’re gunna [sic] love being mum and dad,” wrote Jessica Rose, who appeared on the series in 2017 alongside Jade.

Ashley James, who appeared in Made In Chelsea, also commented and said: “This is the best news! Congratulations you two. I’m here anything you need.”

Olivia and Alex lost out in the 2016 series of Love Island to Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde.

Massey and Delahoyde were married in 2019 and are now parents to son Freddie-George and daughter Delilah.

Other couples who met on the show and have stayed together include Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, who met in 2017 and got married in 2020. They have a daughter, Nell, and recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Their co-stars Dom Lever and Jessica Shears are also still together, having married in 2018 and sharing a son together.