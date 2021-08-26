This year’s Love Island series came to a close on Monday evening, with fans voting Millie Court and Liam Reardon as their winners. The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the final, while Faye Winter and Teddy Soares came in third place.

Although Faye and Teddy (’Feddy’) might not have won the show, they confirmed their relationship was official during a final romantic date. Just days after leaving the villa, the couple is already making big plans.

Speaking to Metro, Faye revealed that she is moving to London to live with Teddy.

‘We have spoken about it and I think we will likely get a place together but I will probably still spend two, three nights – depending on schedules at work – in Devon,” she said.

‘Teddy will still have his own space, to be able to see friends [and] family. But it will be our place and we will still spend time apart until we want to be with each other fully. I think that’s our next step.”

Discussing the possibility of relocating to Devon, Teddy added: “Personally when we’ve spoken about it I’m really open to Devon, anywhere in the UK that gets me closer to Faye.”

It hasn’t always been plain sailing in paradise for Feddy. Faye coupled up with Sam after a postcard alluded to Teddy moving on in the Casa Mora villa (although he wasn’t).

This led to an argument between the pair that attracted over 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, which Faye later apologised for, saying there was “no excuse” for the outburst.

They later rekindled and been inseparable ever since. They made things official in a rose petal-filled pool on a date in the leadup to the final.

“I’ve been waiting for the right moment and what I would like for our future is... you being my girlfriend,” Teddy told Faye, before sealing things with a kiss.