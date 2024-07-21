The best memes from Love Island USA season six

Support truly

The sixth season of Peacock’s Love Island USA has broken both streaming records and the internet. This summer’s installment of Love Island USA will finally come to a close on Sunday, July 21, when only one out of four remaining couples will be crowned America’s favorite. In between dramatic recouplings and steamy challenges, Love Island USA has also sparked some viral memes.

The hit reality dating show, originally made famous in the UK, premiered its sixth season on the streaming platform on June 11. Not only was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix introduced as the new host of Love Island USA, but a new cast of single men and women also brought the drama too.

Now, six weeks and thousands of viewers later, only four couples remain in the Fiji villa – Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Love Island USA finale, here’s a look back at some of the most viral moments of the season.

‘I could never hate you’

Perhaps the most-talked about couple on Love Island USA has been Leah and Rob Rausch, who were initially paired up at the start of the season. Leah, 24, was instantly attracted to the 25-year-old snake wrangler from Alabama. However, things took a turn when “bombshell” Andrea Carmona entered the villa and captured Rob’s attention. It’s safe to say that Leah wasn’t ecstatic over their connection, and she even let out a few expletives when Rob decided to recouple with Andrea. However, their relationship only lasted a few short days when Andrea was voted off the island by fellow contestants Liv Walker, Serena Page, Kaylor, and Leah.

The shocking vote prompted one of the most explosive moments of the season, with Rob even professing that he was going to leave the villa with Andrea. While the snake catcher decided to stay, that didn’t stop him from believing that Leah was the mastermind behind Andrea being dumped.

Despite all the drama, Leah and Rob inspired one of Love Island’s most viral sounds on TikTok when they decided to squash their beef. In the now-viral clip, set to “Champagne Coast” by Blood Orange, Leah is seen asking Rob: “You don’t hate me?”

“I could never hate you,” he replied.

The audio has since been used in more than 35,000 TikTok videos, as fans still pine for Leah and Rob to rekindle their romance (keep dreaming, guys).

Kaylor’s waterworks

While it’s unclear if Kaylor will be crowned winner of Love Island USA alongside her boyfriend Aaron, she can at least hold onto the title of most emotional person in the villa. The 22-year-old Pennsylvania native was especially tearful during the three days that Aaron was in Casa Amor, where he sparked a romantic connection with Daniela Ortiz Rivera.

“I am BEGGING Kaylor to stop crying. Cried last episode, cried this episode and crying next episode, gurl are you not tired?! Because I am. It’s not that serious!” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Although many tears were shed, Kaylor and Aaron ultimately made things official when they became boyfriend and girlfriend in episode 30.

Kordell’s “long term goals” to become a Cheez-Its sponsor

Kordell Beckham, the 22-year-old brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, instantly became a viewer favorite for his goofy one-liners and his undeniably strong connection with Serena Page. Upon their first meeting in the villa, Serena took the time to get to know Kordell one-on-one. However, it was their initial conversation that sent fans into hysterics.

“So, what are your long term goals?” Serena asked Kordell in the clip, which has been viewed on TikTok more than 14 million times.

“Like, explain,” Kordell simply said in response, prompting a confused Serena to reply: “Your goals… long term.”

He went on to share that he hopes to enter the entertainment industry as an actor and model, but as for his real goal in life? “I definitely want to do sponsorships as well... Cheez-Its. I can’t get enough of Cheez-Its,” Kordell said.

Rob’s eye rolls

Rob’s signature eye rolls have become as much of a main character in the villa as the islanders themselves. The Love Island USA cast member first brought out his now-iconic eye roll after the girls voted Andrea off the island, occasionally breaking out the gesture for dramatic recouplings. As the season continued, however, viewers couldn’t help but get annoyed by Rob’s constant eye rolls and took to social media to express their frustration.

“Rob’s eye roll will never not be funny like he’s so sassy with it,” one X user wrote, while another fan said on the Love Island USA subreddit: “Rob’s facial expressions during Serena and Kordell’s recoupling portion of tonight’s episode rubbed me the wrong way.”

Liv, the ultimate girl’s girl

This season, one of the most popular islanders of Love Island USA was none other than Liv Walker – affectionately nicknamed by fans as the “Australian Barbie” of the villa. The 22-year-old from Sydney entered the villa as a “bombshell” on day two, but ultimately went home on day 24 without a romantic connection.

However, it was the strong friendships she made with her female castmates that will last Liv a lifetime. Following her exit from the villa, many fans took to social media to applaud the college student for constantly sticking up for the girls and remaining true to herself.

“Liv really had the best redemption arc and she was a baddie and a real one. Love my sis down. She cared so much for all the OG girls and she always had their back,” one fan said on X.

Rob and Aaron’s bro-mance

Throughout every dramatic recoupling, it was Rob and Aaron who remained one of the most loyal pairings of all. Rob, who was quite unlucky in love throughout his Love Island experience, often received words of encouragement from the 27-year-old Brit.

When the Traitors UK winner thought that Rob was going to leave the villa with Andrea, he cried more tears than his girlfriend Kaylor. If viewers have learned anything from this season of Love Island USA, it’s that many of the friendships prevailed over the relationships.

The Love Island USA season six finale airs Sunday, July 21, at 9pm ET on Peacock.