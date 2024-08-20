Support truly

Love Island USA star Kordell Beckham has revealed that he recently accomplished one of his “long-term goals” in life.

After winning Season 6 of the reality TV dating show alongside Serena Page last month, the 22-year-old younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr finally scored a dream Cheez-It sponsorship.

In a joint Instagram post, the reality TV star and the cracker company announced their first collaboration, dubbed the “Kordeezy Cheezy Couple,” featuring two flavors White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy Cheez-It bundled together to create the reality TV star’s perfect cracker combo.

The caption teased: “Long-term goals. Tomorrow.”

“WEEEEE DIIID IIIIIIT!!!!!!!!!” Beckham wrote, adding several raised hand emojis for emphasis. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and fellow winner Page, 24, commented: “YOU SEE ITT.”

The Love Island USA official Instagram account added: “Full circle moment!”

Many of Beckham’s Love Island USA season 6 castmates congratulated him on the dream venture.

“Bro completed his long term goal,” Rob Rausch commented. “WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO NOW??”

“Nah that caption ate,” JaNa Craig wrote, tagging Page.

Miguel Harichi added: “HE DID ITTTTTT.”

The sponsorship comes after Beckham opened up about the long-held ambition during a now-infamous conversation with Page in the villa.

When she asked him what his “long-term goals” were, he answered: “I can’t get enough of Cheez-Its”, adding he would love it if the cracker company would sponsor him one day.

In a July 22 interview with the Chicks in the Office podcast, he pointed out that Cheez-It mentioned him in a comment on social media. Later, he pitched an idea to the company in a clip shared on TikTok.

“I have a flavor that I’ve been thinking about that y’all could make,” he said. “Spicy white cheddar.”

Beneath the post, Cheez-It’s company TikTok account replied, hinting at a possible partnership on the horizon: “He’s even wearing the Cheez-It red.”

open image in gallery ‘Love Island USA’s Kordell Beckham gets the Cheez-It sponsorship of his dreams ( Cheez-It )

A month later, Beckham’s “long-term goals” came to fruition as he not only got his dream sponsorship, but the company turned his flavor idea into a reality.

Since leaving the villa as the last original couple standing – after coupling up on the first day of the show when they arrived wearing matching lime green outfits – Beckham and Page have been on a rollercoaster ride of success as they’ve grappled with fame outside the villa.

In an interview with Today, the pair admitted they didn’t expect to win.

“I didn’t think that we would win,” Page said. “I guess because we haven’t had the typical ‘Love Island’ journey. It’s been a little rough. It’s been very dramatic.”

Kordell added: “We ain’t hit it smoothly like everybody else. Everybody had their instant connection and stuff and ours were built up. I was explaining to her slow and steady wins the race. She won that race to my heart. And I stand by it.”