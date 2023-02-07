Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has claimed an argument between her and Tom Clare that left her in tears “weirdly” wasn’t aired.

Entering the villa as a bombshell contestant, Zara grew close with footballer Tom Clare. However, she grew upset following a game in which Tom was asked to make his dream girlfriend out of three islanders.

Tom chose Olivia Hawkins for her face, Zara for her body and Lana for her personality. This prompted an argument between the pair, with Zara later being dumped from the villa.

However, in a new interview, Zara has claimed that she and Tom had already had a bust-up before the challenge.

“Me and Tom had an amazing day – it was probably the best day we had together in the villa,” she told Grazia. “We got ready for the evening and me and the girls were sitting by the firepit. Then Tom come storming over like, ‘Zara, come here, I need to talk to you.’”

Describing how the footballer was “literally raging”, she continued: “I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. He said, ‘The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron and you’ve been using Shaq to make me jealous.’”

Zara said that she was baffled and left in tears by the confrontation.

“The argument with Tom was unaired and it’s weird that it wasn’t aired actually – context-wise it would have made sense why the challenge went the way it did.”

Zara was dumped from the villa last week (ITV)

Contestants are filmed 24 hours a day in the Love Island villa, with each day’s activities being condensed into an hour-long episode. Extra footage that doesn’t make the show sometimes features in the Unseen Bits bonus episode.

Tom is currently coupled up with Samie Elishi, who entered the villa last week.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.