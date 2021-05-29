Abbey Clancy says pregnancy with fourth child was a ‘gift from god’ because she ‘hated’ Peter Crouch

UK’s Next Top Model presenter Abbey Clancy has described her youngest child as a “gift from God”, because she “hated” her husband, Peter Crouch, at the time she fell pregnant.

In an appearance on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast on Friday, 28 May, the model said she found out she was pregnant with her second son during a fitting.

Clancy and Crouch, who got married in 2011, have four children: daughters Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose, and sons Johnny and Jack.

“I was actually finished with three [children], and I went for a fitting and the girl said, ‘are you pregnant by any chance?’ She could tell by my body,” she told the hosts.

She said the pregnancy came as a surprise because the couple “hated each other at that point”.

“I don’t even know how I got pregnant. I hated him, and he hated me, so I don’t know how it happened.

“That’s why we call [Jack] the gift from God. He’s just wonderful, he’s fabulous. He’s fitted in so well,” she said.

She recalled going home from the fitting and taking a pregnancy test, before calling Crouch who was at work at the time.

“And he went ‘if you’re about to say what I think you’re about to say just don’t say it’.”

“He had another two hours left until he got home, and I was so scared, but he got home, and he was like “I’ve had time to think and it's okay’,” she said.

Speaking about their children’s strict bedtime schedules, she said she has always put them to bed early because she was the first of her friends to become a mother and didn’t want to miss out on events.

“I would always feel bad about letting [my friends] down for an event or going round theirs for dinner or whatever.

“And now all my friends just bail, ‘I can’t do it I’ve got the baby’, and they’ve got one [child]. I’m like ‘you’re so pathetic, I’ve got four’,” she said.