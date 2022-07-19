Adam Collard sent ‘flirty’ messages to Love Island bombshell before entering the villa
Collard is currently coupled up with Paige Thorne
Love Island returnee Adam Collard reportedly sent flirty texts to a “bombshell” from the ITV2 series before entering the villa this season.
Collard, who previously appeared on Love Island in 2018, returned to the villa last week and has coupled up with Paige Thorne.
However, one of this season’s “bombshells” Antigoni Buxton has said that the fitness trainer slid into her DMs before appearing on the show.
“There was a photo of me on my friend’s Instagram the other day,” Buxton told OK!.
“And he replied to it calling me fit and then followed me.”
Buxton and Collard’s paths didn’t cross on this season of the series as Buxton was eliminated alongside Charlie Radnedge after a round of voting from the public.
Speaking about Collard and Thurley’s relationship, Buxton said: “Paige will entertain Adam because she’s such a flirt.
She added: “And Luca likes Gemma more than she likes him – he’s literally obsessed with her!”
Bish has received backlash from social media users following his “uncalled for” reaction to the movie night segment on the show.
Reacting to a clip that showed newcomer Billy Brown flirting with Owen, Bish refused to speak to Owen and accused her of encouraging Brown to flirt with her.
Bish’s response has seen his family release a statement on his social media channels apologising on his behalf for his behaviour.
“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened,” they wrote in an Instagram story. “Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies