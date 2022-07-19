Love Island returnee Adam Collard reportedly sent flirty texts to a “bombshell” from the ITV2 series before entering the villa this season.

Collard, who previously appeared on Love Island in 2018, returned to the villa last week and has coupled up with Paige Thorne.

However, one of this season’s “bombshells” Antigoni Buxton has said that the fitness trainer slid into her DMs before appearing on the show.

“There was a photo of me on my friend’s Instagram the other day,” Buxton told OK!.

“And he replied to it calling me fit and then followed me.”

Buxton and Collard’s paths didn’t cross on this season of the series as Buxton was eliminated alongside Charlie Radnedge after a round of voting from the public.

Speaking about Collard and Thurley’s relationship, Buxton said: “Paige will entertain Adam because she’s such a flirt.

She added: “And Luca likes Gemma more than she likes him – he’s literally obsessed with her!”

Bish has received backlash from social media users following his “uncalled for” reaction to the movie night segment on the show.

Reacting to a clip that showed newcomer Billy Brown flirting with Owen, Bish refused to speak to Owen and accused her of encouraging Brown to flirt with her.

Bish’s response has seen his family release a statement on his social media channels apologising on his behalf for his behaviour.

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened,” they wrote in an Instagram story. “Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”