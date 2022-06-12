Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, speaks about possibility of having more children

Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, has spoken about the prospect of having more children.

The sports agent, 40, already has three children from a previous relationship and has spoken about the challenges facing young parents.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he told E! News.

“But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Paul added that he wanted to be “a more patient dad”.

He continued: “Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye.

“Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

Paul went on to say that he is in a very different place in life now compared to where he was when he first had children.

“You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life.

“I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Paul has been dating Adele, who shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, since early 2021 but had met years earlier at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about their relationship in November, Adele said it was the first time she has been “open to loving and being loved by someone else”.

She said: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious and very smart. He’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.

“It’s just timing,” she added. “But it’d be interested to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”