Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul move into former home of Sylvester Stallone

Adele has taken her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul to the next level, as she shares unseen snaps that suggest they have bought their first home together.

The Easy On Me singer, who turned 34 last week, gave her nearly 50 million fans on Instagram a sneak peek into her love life, which she largely keeps under the radar.

The first photograph show the couple standing outside a huge US$58 million (£47.5 million) property in Beverly Hills that previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Adele is seen waving at the camera while Paul, 40, dangles a set of keys from his finger as they pose on the lawn of their new 21,000-square foot home.

A second picture shows Adele laughing while standing behind the cash register counter of a McDonald’s restaurant with staff as Paul smiles at her.

The screens behind the counter have the numbers 19, 21, 25 and 30 on them – the names of all Adele’s albums – while a fifth screen displays the words “Happy Valentine’s Day!!”

Other photos in the post show the couple watching a baseball game while wearing matching outfits, as well as Paul bending down to kiss Adele backstage at her One Night Only concert in the Griffith Observatory last year.

In the final snap, the Hello singer holds a message from a fortune cookie that says: “You have found good company.”

Adele added a kiss, sparkles and a red heart emoji to her caption, which read: “Time flies.”

The series marks only the second time the singer has posted photographs of her and Paul, with the first time being September 2021.

The pair were last photographed in public together in February, when they attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

They started dating in early 2021, but had met years earlier at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about their relationship in November, Adele said it was the first time she has been “open to loving and being loved by someone else”.

She said: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious and very smart. He’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.

“It’s just timing,” she added. “But it’d be interested to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”