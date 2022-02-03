The Real Housewives of New Jersey [RHONJ] star Jennifer Aydin has revealed that her daughter, Olivia, has found out about her husband’s affair.

Speaking to Page Six, the 44-year-old reality TV star, who is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, explained that her nine-year-old daughter saw a video about her parents’ decade-old affair on social media.

“We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it,” Aydin said.

“My sweet little Olivia – who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us [on RHONJ Season 11] to show how her parents are still in love – saw a TikTok that said the big secret.”

Aydin explained that her daughter defended her parents, writing in the comment section: “This is my mommy [sic] and daddy and this is not true!”

She asked her daughter to delete the comment and told her the truth: That her father did have an affair with a pharmaceutical worker while Aydin was pregnant with their fourth child, Christian, who is now 10.

“I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realised [my kids] will react to however I’m acting,” she said.

“I put on a brave face and said, ‘Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him and I’m OK.’ She wasn’t upset because I wasn’t upset.

“She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. But my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there,” she said.

Aydin has five children with Bill, including Justin, 17, Gabriella, 14, and Jacob, 12.

News of Bill’s affair came to light during the premiere episode of season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I never told a soul. I didn’t tell my parents, I didn’t tell my cousins, I didn’t tell my sister, I didn’t tell my best friend,” Aydin said.

“I put it in the vault and threw away the key. I pretended it never happened. I have never brought it up as a dig. Because when you decide to forgive somebody, you really have to forgive it and never bring it up. Otherwise, your relationship is not going to work.”