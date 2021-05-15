Kim Basinger calls sons ‘cute’ in rare comment on ex-husband Alec Baldwin’s Instagram

Kim Basinger has made a rare public exchange with her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin, with whom she famously had an acrimonious divorce in 2002.

The couple tied the knot in 1993 after dating for three years and have one daughter together, Ireland Baldwin, 25.

On Friday, Baldwin, 67, uploaded a photograph of himself having a nap on the sofa with his three of the six children he shares with his second wife Hilaria Baldwin, whom he married in 2012.

“I can’t wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine,” the actor captioned the photo.

Basinger commented underneath: “So cute.... them I mean ....”

The 63-year-old Oscar-winner added a series of emojis alongside her caption.

The comment has received more than 1,000 likes and plenty of responses so far from fans taken aback by the friendly exchange.

Baldwin’s post, meanwhile, has garnered more than 52,000 likes from fans commenting on the family snap.

“I love that sofa! It looks so snuggly for all of you together,” wrote one person.

“She truly is. Alec knows how to pick ‘em!” added another.

The post comes after Hilaria shared a series of images she sends to her husband when trying to clear the air after “immature arguments”.

The mother-of-six shared the pictures to her Instagram Stories Marjust weeks after welcoming their sixth child to the family.

In the first image, Ms Baldwin can be seen breastfeeding one of her two infant children..

“When Alec and I have immature arguments, and I get a frustrated text...I decide to respond with ridiculously random/non sequitur photos like this,” she wrote.

“Try it...totally diffuses (sic) the convo and they can’t help but laugh.”

She posted a second picture of her in the kitchen holding her newborn daughter, Lucia, a duster and reaching over the stove for a kettle, while surrounded by her remaining five children.

“And then if that doesn’t solve the problem, I call in backup and we send this…” she added.

“Don’t worry, nothing is plugged in, turned on, lit on fire, or whatever you are concerned of”.