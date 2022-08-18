Alexis Bledel’s husband files for divorce after eight years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel has separated from her husband of eight years, Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser.

Kartheiser, 43, filed for divorce on 10 August at New York’s Putnam County Supreme Court according to documents obtained by US Weekly.

The pair met on the set of Mad Men in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. At the time Kartheiser said: “I’m a very lucky man. I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’”

They secretly wed during an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California in 2014 and welcomed a son in 2015.

Bledel’s Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Peterson was the first to reveal that Bledel and Kartheiser had welcomed a child.

During an interview with Glamour magazine to talk about the reunion show, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life in 2016, Peterson said: “It was great to see her [Bledel]. She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy.

“I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed.

“She’s just the most likeable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same.”

The pair were last pictured on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards in 2017. No reason have been given for their split.