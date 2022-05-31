Aliana Mawla has denied breaking up former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s relationship.

The claims that Payne, 28, allegedly cheated on ex-fiancee Maya Henry with Mawla circulated earlier this month after a picture of Payne and Mawla was shared on social media.

The claim was perpetuated when Henry, 22, wrote on a fan’s Instagram post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

However, Mawla has denied breaking up Payne and Henry’s relationship. A representative for the 24-year-old model told E! News: “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée.

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

Henry and Payne announced their engagement in 2020, but appeared to call off their engagement in 2021 before rekindling their relationship a few months later.

Representatives for Payne last week confirmed to Page Six that the singer and his fiancee had split up, but did not confirm when.

Payne, who has a five-year-old son with Cheryl, was spotted walking with Mawla through Heathrow Airport in London on 24 May.

Payne previously spoke about his relationship with Henry during an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast last year following the pair’s breakup.

“I feel like, more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself [that] I keep on hurting people. That annoys me,” he said.

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships and I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”