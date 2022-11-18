Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski engaged to boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski is engaged to his partner of three years, Kevin Harrington.

Porowski announced the news on Instagram on Thursday (17 November) with a selfie of the couple.

The blurry picture, taken at night, shows Porowski dressed in a colourful jacket while Harrington stands behind him wearing a grey flannel shirt.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” Porowoski captioned the post.

Harrington confirmed the couple’s new status with a separate post to his own instagram. He shares three pictures of the pair, including one of them dressed as old zombies for Halloween.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” Harrington captioned the post.

Porowski left a comment saying: “Don’t worry I’ll prolly [probably] be dabbling [with] Botox by then.”

Messages of congratulations and well wishes have poured in from celebrity friends, including Gigi Hadid and Queer Eye co-host Tan France.

Hadid shared a photograph of herself with the couple to her Instagram story.

“So excited for our wedding,” Hadid joked. “And cheers to being neighbours forever. You’re stuck with me. Love you both.”

France left a comment under Porowski’s post, writing: “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

Fellow Queer Eye star Jonathon Van Ness wrote: “So cute, love soy much [sic]. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

TV writer Gary Janetti commented: “Congratulations! I love when attractive people find each other.”

Porowski and Harrington, a social media strategy director, began dating in 2019. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party that year.

In July, Porowski revealed they began dating in July 2019. In a post to Instagram to celebrate their three-year anniversary this year, Porowski wrote: “Here’s to three years of asking our friends to take way too many pics like these.”

In an interview with People in May, Porowski revealed the couple had quarantined together during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice,” the TV cook said.

“When something is stable and really good—and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it—I feel like that’s kind of the key.”